Akastor ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

27 February, 2019

Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO of Akastor ASA, has today purchased 176 926 shares through his company Byesvollen AS. Following the transaction, Kjelstad holds 300 000 shares in Akastor.

Leif Borge, CFO of Akastor ASA, has today purchased 50 000 shares through his company Bohasi Invest AS. Following the transaction, Borge holds 300 000 shares in Akastor.

The shares are purchased under Akastor Corporate Share Purchase Program with a 25 percent price reduction of the trading value and a three year lock-up period from the date of delivery. The share price is NOK 13.46.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





