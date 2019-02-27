sprite-preloader
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Next Games Oyj: Next Games Corporation's Annual Report 2018

Next Games Corporation Company Release February 27, 2019 at 11:45 EET

Next Games' Annual Report 2018 is published and available on the company's website at www.nextgames.com/reports. The annual report includes the company's future outlook, the board of directors' report, financial statements, auditor's report and both corporate governance statement and remuneration statement 2018.

Next Games' Annual General Meeting 2019 will be held on Tuesday 21 May, 2019 from 10.00 a.m. onwards at Maxim, Kluuvikatu 1, 00100 Helsinki.


Additional information:
Saara Bergström
CMO
investors@nextgames.com
+358 (0)50 483 3896

Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch, tel. +358 10 546 7938

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Principal media
www.nextgames.com

Attachment

  • Nextgames_Annual_report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ba0185f-937e-4c1a-bccb-592c865e5c03)

