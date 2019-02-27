

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of potential slower growth ahead and investors looked ahead to a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Vietnamese capital later today.



Rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan also weighed on markets. Safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold were on the rise in the aftermath of the Indian Air Force's strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) in the wee hours of Tuesday.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 19 points or 0.37 percent at 5,219 in opening deals after closing up 0.1 percent on Tuesday.



In stock-specific action, defense company Safran edged down slightly. The company forecast higher revenue and profits this year after reporting a fall in 2018 adjusted net profit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX