Edison Investment Research - Mining - Amur Minerals: On 26 February, Amur announced the long-awaited results of its updated pre-feasibility study (PFS) into its Kun-Manie project in Russia's Far East. In contrast to previous studies, the PFS considered just two options, namely a toll smelt option and a low-grade matte option, and dispensed with the high-grade matte and refinery options. Detailed financial models are not yet available. However, both considered a 6Mtpa mining operation and results are comparable to those published by Edison in our note, Cobalt-plated nickel, published on 16 April 2018.ISIN: VGG042401007

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...