UBS Limited will transfer its cash memberships to UBS Europe SE. The member identity UBS in INET will not change. UBS Limited will assign to UBS Europe SE all of its rights, obligations, liabilities and interest under the agreements concluded between UBS Limited and Nasdaq (together the "Assigned Agreements"), and UBS Europe SE will acquire all rights, obligations, liabilities and interest under the Assigned Agreements. These changes will be effective as of Monday, March 4, 2019. Member name change: UBS Europe SE INET ID: UBS Admitted: March 4, 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen