Global Animal Model Market to Receive Impressive Traction From Vaccine Testing, Reports Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Over the past few years, rapid developments across the healthcare sector to curb the prevalence of chronic diseases has motivated the increasing need for research activities. The use of animal models for biomedical research has experienced a significant rise since it has proven helpful for the development of new treatment techniques to tackle a variety of chronic diseases. To study the overall market presence for animal models, Fact.MR has published a new research report titled "Animal Model Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2017 to 2026", which has been included to its broad online database. The purpose of this assessment is to examine the diverse trends prevailing across the animal model market, together with the reviewing of primary facets such as market size, revenue share, value chain and a lot more.

According to this Fact.MR study, the animal model market is expected to register an impressive growth rate at 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2026. It has been analyzed that, the healthcare sector is the supreme marketplace that harnesses animal models, and is primarily driven due to the rising need for vaccine testing.

North America Endures the Most Promising Market for Animal Models

Looking at the geographical outlook, North America is likely to showcase the highest demand for animal models during the stated forecast period. The study reveals that hefty investments along with relevant policy reformations issued by the government are expected to stimulate funding schemes that are concerned with animal model research. Furthermore, several leading players are making sizeable investments to make this region a lucrative arena for the animal model market.

Based on revenue, academic & research institutions are expected to contribute the maximum share in the global animal model market. Interestingly, the hopes of massive leaps across research and development activities are pushing this segment to witness encouraging breakthroughs in the coming years.

Vaccine Testing to Impose Surging Need for Animal Models

It is important to know that upgradation with human vaccines depend on animal models to a great extent. There are certain regulatory authorities which have made it mandatory for novel vaccine companies to fulfill preclinical tests in animal models before they are proven authorized for clinical experiments on human subjects. With an enhanced demand for vaccine testing and development, the need for animal model has swelled the target market's growth rate to a souring level.

Competitive Scenario

This Fact.MR study carefully analyzes the major players functioning in the global market for animal model. Each of the companies mentioned in the report have shown remarkable contribution to the overall market growth. Genoway SA, Crown Bioscience, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc and Envigo CRS SA, are the leading market players which are assessed based on their acquisitions, takeovers and mergers. Moreover, these players are also investigated in terms of fresh product fortification strategies with an aim to strengthen their foothold across the worldwide market.

Overall, this research study focusing on the animal model market incorporates all-inclusive secondary sources, pertinent databases and directories, with a purpose to identify and collect information that are useful for the concerned market. In addition, primary sources include industry personnel connected to core industries, manufacturers, prominent suppliers, distributors etc., associated to value chain of the industry.

