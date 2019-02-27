

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks retreated on Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned of potential slower growth and mounting U.S. debt.



Rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan as well as caution ahead of a crucial meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Vietnamese capital also kept investors nervous.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.6 percent at 371.54 in opening deals after rising 0.4 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was losing 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.8 percent.



Spain's Banco Santander dropped 1.8 percent amid signs the bank is facing pressure over its capital levels.



Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize dropped nearly 2 percent after its fourth-quarter net income declined 30.5 percent.



Marks & Spencer fell more than 9 percent in London as it unveiled plans to launch a rights issue to fund an online food joint venture with Ocado.



Metro Bank plunged 18.6 percent as a major accounting error at the lender triggered a hefty investor cash call.



Fashion retailer Ted Baker tumbled almost 12 percent after a profit warning.



German chemicals and pharmaceutical group Bayer rallied 4.5 percent after its adjusted core earnings rose 15.8 percent in the fourth quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX