Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Oryzon Genomics: Oryzon has a total of five Phase II studies ongoing with its two lead assets iadademstat (formerly ORY-1001) and vafidemstat (formerly ORY-2001), which are all expected to have preliminary data readouts in 2019. In November 2018, the company announced the first patients had been recruited in to the iadademstat Phase IIa small cell lung cancer (CLEPSIDRA) and acute myeloid leukaemia (ALICE) studies. A scientific paper was recently published by a third party in Science Signalling, which has revealed a potential mechanism of action of iadademstat (ORY-1001) in pre-clinical SCLC models; this is supportive to Oryzon's ongoing Phase II study in SCLC. Our valuation is slightly higher at €364m or €9.3/share.ISIN: ES0167733015

