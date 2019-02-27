Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Acacia Pharma: Acacia Pharma has now established its initial US sales and marketing infrastructure, ahead of the potential launch of lead asset BARHEMSYS. This is the first step in its strategy to bring antiemetic drugs to the hospital setting for unmet needs in PONV and CINV. The FDA has accepted Acacia's revised New Drug Application (NDA) for BARHEMSYS and has now set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of 5 May. We continue to expect launch of BARHEMSYS in H119. We value Acacia at €635m (or €11.9/share) vs €602m (or €11.3/share) previously.ISIN: GB00BYWF9Y76

