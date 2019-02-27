The two companies entered a technological partnership in 2013 and three years ago the Brazilian company acquired the wind power business of its US peer. The Brazilian motor, electrical and power equipment maker WEG S.A. has acquired the energy storage business of U.S. company Northern Power Systems (NPS). WEG said in a press release, the transaction includes the purchase of all of NPS' energy storage assets, including its portfolio of energy storage system patents, knowhow and related materials including drawings, projects, specifications and software used in the design and maintenance of battery ...

