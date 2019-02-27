LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today reported results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, worldwide sales were $297.0 million, an increase of 6.7 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 9.2 percent on a constant-currency basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. On the basis of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), fourth quarter 2018 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $4.32. Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.12. For full-year 2018, worldwide sales from continuing operations were $1.1 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 8.8 percent on a constant-currency basis, as compared to the previous year. On a GAAP basis, full-year 2018 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $3.68. Full-year 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $3.55.

LivaNova determined, based on facts and circumstances, that it is now appropriate to book a provision in its financial statements for the 3T Heater-Cooler litigation previously disclosed in the Company's periodic filings. On a GAAP basis, fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 diluted loss per share includes a $294.0 million pre-tax provision ($223.4 million after-tax) for global litigation involving the 3T Heater-Cooler device. The Company believes the provision, which does not reflect any anticipated insurance proceeds, is sufficient to address these outstanding global legal claims. On February 25, 2019, the Company received $350 million in aggregate financing commitments from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Intesa Sanpaolo for a debt facility to increase its debt capacity and provide additional liquidity for estimated future cash payments related to this provision.

"We had a strong fourth quarter, which allowed us to achieve all of our targets for 2018," said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. "Neuromodulation benefited from commercial expansion in our Rest of World region and continued strong performance of our SenTivaVagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Therapy System, in the U.S. and Europe. Cardiovascular maintained solid growth, driven by double-digit sales growth for our S5 heart-lung machine and our oxygenator businesses. We are pleased with the progress of our recently acquired advanced circulatory support business, which grew in the mid-20 percent range in the fourth quarter. All of this allowed LivaNova to increase our full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations by 7.3 percent compared to full-year 2017. We intend to continue this momentum throughout 2019, taking actions that strengthen LivaNova's commitment to improving the lives of patients around the world."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Worldwide sales from continuing operations for the fourth quarter were $297.0 million, up 9.2 percent on a constant-currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The following table highlights worldwide sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 and by business:

$ in millions Three months ended December 31, As Reported

% Change Constant

Currency

% Change Business Product Line: 2018 2017 Cardiopulmonary $146.7 $142.3 3.1 6.8 Heart Valves 28.6 35.6 (19.7 (17.1 Advanced Circulatory Support 7.4 N/A N/A Cardiovascular 182.6 177.9 2.7 6.1 Neuromodulation 113.6 99.8 13.8 14.5 Other 0.8 0.7 Total Net Sales $297.0 $278.4 6.7 9.2

Note: Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. Constant-currency change is considered a non-GAAP metric.

For discussion purposes, all sales growth rates below reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Constant currency accounts for the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported growth.

Cardiovascular

Cardiovascular sales, which include cardiopulmonary products, heart valves and advanced circulatory support, were $182.6 million, representing a 6.1 percent increase versus the fourth quarter of 2017.

Sales in cardiopulmonary products were $146.7 million, representing a 6.8 percent increase versus the fourth quarter of 2017. This was primarily due to customers upgrading from older S3 heart-lung machines to the current S5 machines, as well as growth in Inspire oxygenators.

Heart valve sales, including tissue and mechanical heart valves, were $28.6 million, a decrease of 17.1percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. This business was impacted by softness in the sales of the Perceval sutureless aortic heart valve in some international markets, the previously disclosed termination of a contract manufacturing agreement and global declines in traditional tissue heart valves.

Neuromodulation

Neuromodulation sales were $113.6 million in the fourth quarter, representing a 14.5 percent increase versus the fourth quarter of 2017. Sales were driven by strong demand for the SenTiva VNS Therapy System in the U.S. and Europe and very strong growth in Rest of World.

Financial Performance

On a GAAP basis, fourth quarter 2018 operating loss from continuing operations was $276.5 million, which includes the $294.0 million pre-tax provision ($223.4 million after-tax) for litigation involving the Company's 3T Heater-Cooler device. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $67.8 million, an increase of 21.5 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, primarily driven by favorable product mix and gross profit improvements, partially offset by expected increases in operating expenses due to increased R&D investment to support strategic portfolio initiatives and commercial expansion for advanced circulatory support in the U.S. and infrastructure build in Rest of World.

Fourth quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.12, an increase of 27.3 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full-Year 2018 Results

Worldwide sales for full-year 2018 from continuing operations were $1.1 billion, up 8.8 percent on a constant-currency basis compared to full-year 2017. The following table highlights worldwide sales for full-year 2018 and by business:

$ in millions Twelve months ended December 31, As Reported

% Change Constant

Currency

% Change Business Product Line: 2018 2017 Cardiopulmonary $536.4 $497.3 7.9 7.2 Heart Valves 126.0 138.2 (8.9 (9.4 Advanced Circulatory Support 19.5 N/A N/A Cardiovascular 681.8 635.5 7.3 6.6 Neuromodulation 423.0 375.0 12.8 12.5 Other 2.1 1.8 Total Net Sales $1,107.0 $1,012.3 9.4 8.8

Note: Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. Constant-currency change is considered a non-GAAP metric.

For discussion purposes, all sales growth rates below reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Constant currency accounts for the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported growth.

Cardiovascular

Cardiovascular sales, which include cardiopulmonary products, heart valves and advanced circulatory support, were $681.8 million, representing a 6.6 percent increase versus full-year 2017.

Sales in cardiopulmonary products were $536.4 million, representing a 7.2 percent increase versus full-year 2017. This was due to record shipments in heart-lung machines, upgrading customers from older S3 machines to current S5 machines, as well as strong sales of the Inspire oxygenator.

Heart valve sales, including tissue and mechanical heart valves, were $126.0 million, a decrease of 9.4percent compared to full-year 2017 as double-digit growth in Perceval sales was more than offset by continuing global declines in traditional tissue and mechanical heart valves, the termination of a contract manufacturing customer agreement and a non-recurring return reserve for business model changes in Rest of World.

Sales in advanced circulatory support grew approximately 20 percent versus 2017. LivaNova completed the integration of TandemLife and continues to further expand its commercial capabilities.

Neuromodulation

Neuromodulation sales were $423.0 million for full-year 2018, representing a 12.5 percent increase compared to full-year 2017. Sales were driven by increasing adoption for the SenTiva VNS Therapy System in the U.S. and Europe and very strong growth in Rest of World despite the short-term impact of some business model changes.

Financial Performance

On a GAAP basis, full-year 2018 operating loss from continuing operations was $248.1 million, which includes the $294.0 million pre-tax ($223.4 million after-tax) provision for litigation involving the 3T Heater-Cooler device. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations for the full-year 2018 was $216.2 million, a decrease of 1.5 percent as compared to full-year 2017, primarily driven by favorable product mix and gross profit improvements, offset by expected increases in operating expenses due to increased R&D investment to support strategic portfolio initiatives and commercial expansions in advanced circulatory support and Rest of World.

Form 10-K Filing

The Company expects to file a Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission providing a 15-calendar-day extension for its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (Form 10-K), and also expects to file the Form 10-K within the extension period. As the Company was preparing to file the Form 10-K, certain deficiencies were identified in the design of its internal control over financial reporting. These controls related to IT and end-user access of the financial reporting system and the review of price and quantity in the billing process. LivaNova is still completing its evaluation of effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting and expects to report these two deficiencies as material weaknesses in its Form 10-K. As of the date of this release, there have been no misstatements identified in the financial statements as a result of these deficiencies. LivaNova has begun remediation efforts and currently expects to complete such remediation efforts prior to the end of fiscal year 2019.

2019 Guidance

LivaNova expects worldwide net sales from continuing operations for full-year 2019 to grow between 5 and 7 percent on a constant-currency basis, which includes the impact of exiting a low-margin distribution agreement in Canada. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2019 are expected to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.75.

In 2019, the Company estimates that adjusted cash flow from operations, excluding integration, restructuring and litigation payments, will be in the range of $180 to $200 million. Capital expenditures are projected to range between $38 million to $42 million.

"We are entering 2019 with significant momentum to accelerate growth. We continue to focus on our initiatives to fuel sales growth, invest in our TRD program, launch new products and improve our margins," said McDonald. "We are investing in advancing our pipeline and implementing programs to reach new patient populations around the globe. We believe these efforts will enable LivaNova to most effectively serve the needs of our customers and patients and create quality, long-term value for our shareholders."

LIVANOVA PLC QUARTERLY SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change at

Actual Currency

Rates % Change at

Constant

Currency Rates (1) Cardiopulmonary US $40.2 $42.6 (5.6%) (5.6%) Europe 36.7 38.5 (4.5%) (1.3%) Rest of World 69.8 61.3 13.9% 20.4% Total 146.7 142.3 3.1% 6.8% Heart Valves US 5.9 6.1 (3.4%) (3.4%) Europe 10.9 11.2 (2.9%) 0.2% Rest of World 11.8 18.3 (35.4%) (32.2%) Total 28.6 35.6 (19.7%) (17.1%) Advanced Circulatory Support US 7.2 N/A N/A Europe 0.2 N/A N/A Rest of world N/A N/A Total 7.4 N/A N/A Cardiovascular US 53.2 48.6 9.4% 9.4% Europe 47.8 49.7 (3.8%) (0.6%) Rest of World 81.6 79.6 2.6% 8.3% Total 182.6 177.9 2.7% 6.1% Neuromodulation US 94.4 85.6 10.3% 10.3% Europe 10.7 9.3 15.6% 19.7% Rest of World 8.4 5.0 70.3% 76.7% Total 113.6 99.8 13.8% 14.5% Other US N/A N/A Europe N/A N/A Rest of World 0.8 0.7 19.8% 23.7% Total 0.8 0.7 19.8% 23.7% Total US 147.6 134.2 10.0% 10.0% Europe 58.5 58.9 (0.7%) 2.6% Rest of World 90.9 85.2 6.7% 12.4% Total $297.0 $278.4 6.7% 9.2% * The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. (1) Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure.

LIVANOVA PLC TWELVE MONTH SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change at

Actual Currency

Rates % Change at

Constant

Currency Rates (1) Cardiopulmonary US $161.1 $152.8 5.4 5.4 Europe 141.7 133.6 6.1 2.0 Rest of World 233.6 210.9 10.7 11.7 Total 536.4 497.3 7.9 7.2 Heart Valves US 24.7 25.0 (1.1 (1.1 Europe 44.3 42.1 5.1 0.4 Rest of World 57.0 71.1 (19.8 (18.1 Total 126.0 138.2 (8.9 (9.4 Advanced Circulatory Support US 18.6 N/A N/A Europe 0.6 N/A N/A Rest of world 0.3 N/A N/A Total 19.5 N/A N/A Cardiovascular US 204.4 177.8 15.0 15.0 Europe 186.6 175.7 6.2 1.9 Rest of World 290.8 282.0 3.1 4.3 Total 681.8 635.5 7.3 6.6 Neuromodulation US 349.0 316.9 10.1 10.1 Europe 42.4 34.8 22.1 18.0 Rest of World 31.6 23.3 35.5 37.5 Total 423.0 375.0 12.8 12.5 Other US N/A N/A Europe N/A N/A Rest of World 2.1 1.8 20.3 17.8 Total 2.1 1.8 20.3 17.8 Total US 553.4 494.7 11.9 11.9 Europe 229.0 210.5 8.8 4.6 Rest of World 324.5 307.1 5.7 6.9 Total $1,107.0 $1,012.3 9.4 8.8 The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. (1) Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change (1) Net sales $297.0 $278.4 Cost of sales 90.9 101.4 Product remediation 2.0 4.7 Gross profit 204.1 172.2 18.5 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 122.2 101.3 Research and development 37.6 32.4 Merger and integration expenses 4.4 7.8 Restructuring expenses 13.1 3.2 Amortization of intangibles 9.1 8.5 Litigation provision 294.0 Total operating expenses 480.5 153.3 213.4 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (276.5 18.9 (1,563.0 Interest expense, net (2.1 (1.9 Impairment of investments (8.6 Foreign exchange and other losses (0.8 (0.6 (Loss) income from continuing operations before tax (279.4 7.9 (3,636.7 Losses from equity method investments (0.2 Income tax (benefit) expense (69.8 39.1 Net loss from continuing operations (209.5 (31.5 (565.1 Discontinued Operations: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1.0 (1.9 Impairment of discontinued operations, net of tax (78.3 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (1.0 (80.2 Net loss ($210.6 ($111.7 (88.5 Basic and diluted loss per common share: Continuing operations ($4.32 ($0.65 Discontinued operations ($0.02 ($1.67 ($4.34 ($2.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 48.5 48.2 Diluted 48.5 48.2 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

Adjusted Financial Measures (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change (1) Adjusted gross profit (1) $204.8 $179.0 14.4 Adjusted SG&A (1) 100.6 92.2 9.1 Adjusted R&D (1) 36.4 31.0 17.4 Adjusted operating income from continuing operations (1) 67.8 55.8 21.5 Adjusted net income from continuing operations (1) 55.2 43.1 28.1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $1.12 $0.88 27.3

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Three Months Ended

December 31, Adjusted (1) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross profit 68.7 61.9 69.0 64.3 SG&A 41.2 36.4 33.9 33.1 R&D 12.7 11.6 12.2 11.1 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (93.1 6.8 22.8 20.0 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (70.6 (11.3 18.6 15.5 Income tax rate 25.0 495.8 16.0 20.3

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % Change (1) Net sales $1,107.0 $1,012.3 Cost of sales 361.8 353.2 Product remediation 10.7 7.3 Gross profit 734.5 651.8 12.7 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 465.0 380.1 Research and development 146.0 109.5 Merger and integration expenses 24.4 15.5 Restructuring expenses 15.9 17.1 Amortization of intangibles 37.2 33.1 Litigation provision 294.0 Total operating expenses 982.5 555.3 76.9 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (248.1 96.5 (357.1 Interest expense, net (9.0 (6.5 Gain on acquisitions 11.5 39.4 Impairment of investments (8.6 Foreign exchange and other (losses) gains (1.9 0.3 (Loss) income from continuing operations before tax (247.4 121.1 (304.3 Losses from equity method investments (0.6 (16.7 Income tax (benefit) expense (69.6 50.0 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (178.5 54.5 (427.5 Discontinued Operations: Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (10.9 (1.3 Impairment of discontinued operations, net of tax (78.3 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (10.9 (79.6 Net loss ($189.4 ($25.1 (654.6 Basic (loss) income per share: Continuing operations ($3.68 $1.13 Discontinued operations ($0.23 ($1.65 ($3.91 ($0.52 Diluted (loss) income per share: Continuing operations ($3.68 $1.12 Discontinued operations ($0.23 ($1.64 ($3.91 ($0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 48.5 48.2 Diluted 48.5 48.5 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

Adjusted Financial Measures (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 % Change (1) Adjusted gross profit (1) $754.3 $665.0 13.4 Adjusted SG&A (1) 402.5 350.5 14.8 Adjusted R&D (1) 135.7 95.0 42.8 Adjusted operating income from continuing operations (1) 216.2 219.5 (1.5 Adjusted net income from continuing operations (1) 175.3 160.5 9.2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $3.55 $3.31 7.3

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Adjusted (1) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross profit 66.4 64.4 68.1 65.7 SG&A 42.0 37.5 36.4 34.6 R&D 13.2 10.8 12.3 9.4 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (22.4 9.5 19.5 21.7 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (16.1 5.4 15.8 15.9 Income tax rate 28.1 41.2 15.6 22.8

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 GAAP

Financial

Measures Merger

and

Integration

Expenses

(A) Restructuring

Expenses

(B) Depreciation

and

Amortization

Expenses

(C) Product

Remediation

Expenses

(D) Acquisition

Costs

(E) CRM

Disposal

Costs

(F) Non-recurring

Legal,

Contingent

Consideration

and Other

Reserves

(G) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs

(H) Certain Tax

Adjustments

(I) Certain

Interest

Adjustments

(J) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Gross profit $204.1 $0.8 $2.0 ($0.2 ($2.2 $0.2 $204.8 Selling, general and administrative 122.2 (0.3 (1.1 (0.6) (15.4 (4.3 100.6 Research and development 37.6 (0.1 (0.2 (0.3) 0.3 (1.0 36.4 Litigation provision 294.0 (294.0 Other operating expenses 26.6 (4.4 (13.1 (9.1 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (276.5 4.4 13.1 10.3 2.0 1.2 0.9 306.9 5.5 67.8 Income tax (benefit) expense (69.8 0.8 3.5 4.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 74.5 1.6 (5.2 0.2 10.5 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (209.5 3.6 9.7 6.2 1.5 0.9 0.6 232.5 3.9 5.2 0.6 55.2 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations ($4.32 $0.07 $0.20 $0.13 $0.03 $0.02 $0.01 $4.70 $0.08 $0.10 $0.01 $1.12

GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Costs related to acquisitions (F) Corporate costs incurred to divest of the CRM business not attributable to discontinued operations (G) 3T Heater-Cooler litigation provision, legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense, settlements and other matters, remeasurement of contingent consideration related to acquisitions and AR reserves (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense * Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 GAAP

Financial

Measures Merger and

Integration

Expenses

(A) Restructuring

Expenses

(B) Depreciation

and

Amortization

Expenses

(C) Product

Remediation

Expenses

(D) Acquisition

Costs

(E) Impairments

(F) Non-recurring

Legal and

Contingent

Consideration

(G) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs

(H) Certain Tax

Adjustments

(I) Certain

Interest

Adjustments

(J) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Gross profit $172.2 $1.1 $4.7 $0.7 $0.2 $179.0 Selling, general and administrative 101.3 (0.3 (2.3 0.3 (3.2 (3.5 92.2 Research and development 32.4 (0.6 (0.5 0.1 (0.3 31.0 Other operating expenses 19.6 (7.9 (3.2 (8.5 Operating income from continuing operations 18.9 7.9 3.2 10.0 4.7 2.9 1.0 3.2 4.0 55.8 Income tax expense 39.1 1.9 0.2 5.0 1.6 2.5 1.6 (0.1 0.5 (41.7 0.3 11.0 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (31.5 5.9 3.1 4.9 3.1 0.4 7.9 3.2 3.5 41.7 0.7 43.1 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations ($0.65 $0.12 $0.07 $0.10 $0.06 $0.01 $0.17 $0.07 $0.08 $0.85 $0.01 $0.88

GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2017 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Caisson-related acquisition costs (F) Impairments of cost-method investments and tangible assets (G) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions, legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense * Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2018 GAAP

Financial

Measures Merger

and

Integration

Expenses

(A) Restructuring

Expenses

(B) Depreciation

and

Amortization

Expenses

(C) Product

Remediation

Expenses

(D) Acquisition

Costs

(E) CRM

Disposal

Costs

(F) Non-recurring

Legal,

Contingent

Consideration

and Other

Reserves

(G) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs

(H) Certain Tax

Adjustments

(I) Certain

Interest

Adjustments

(J) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Gross profit 734.5 11.6 10.7 (3.5 1.1 754.3 Selling, general and administrative 465.0 (0.9 (5.5 (3.8 (32.9 (19.4 402.5 Research and development 146.0 (0.3 (5.4 (0.3 0.2 (4.5 135.7 Litigation provision 294.0 (294.0 Other operating expenses 77.5 (24.4 (15.9 (37.2 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (248.1 24.4 15.9 49.9 10.7 10.9 4.2 323.3 25.0 216.2 Gain on acquisition of ImThera Medical, Inc. 11.5 (11.5 Income tax (benefit) expense (69.6 5.1 4.0 12.3 2.5 2.5 1.4 78.2 6.3 (11.0 0.8 32.5 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (178.5 19.3 11.9 37.6 8.2 (3.1 2.8 245.0 18.6 11.0 2.4 175.3 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations (3.68 0.39 0.24 0.76 0.17 (0.06 0.06 4.96 0.38 0.22 0.05 3.55

GAAP results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Costs related to acquisitions (F) Corporate costs incurred to divest of the CRM business not attributable to discontinued operations (G) 3T Heater-Cooler litigation provision, legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense, settlements and other matters, remeasurement of contingent consideration related to acquisitions and AR reserves (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense * Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2017 GAAP

Financial

Measures Merger

and

Integration

Expenses

(A) Restructuring

Expenses

(B) Depreciation

and

Amortization

Expenses

(C) Product

Remediation

Expenses

(D) Acquisition

Costs

(E) Impairments

(F) Non-recurring

Legal and

Contingent

Consideration

(G) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs

(H) Certain Tax

Adjustments

(I) Certain

Interest

Adjustments

(J) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Gross profit $651.8 $4.4 $7.3 $0.2 $0.7 $0.1 $0.4 $665.0 Selling, general and administrative 380.1 (1.0 (2.3 0.3 (10.5 (16.1 350.5 Research and development 109.5 (0.1 (13.0 (0.5 0.3 (1.1 95.0 Other operating expenses 65.7 (14.8 (17.1 (33.1 (0.9 0.2 Operating income from continuing operations 96.5 14.8 17.1 38.7 7.3 16.5 1.0 10.1 17.7 219.5 Gain on acquisition of Caisson Interventional, LLC 39.4 (39.4 Foreign exchange and other (losses) gains 0.3 (3.2 (2.9 Income tax expense 50.0 3.2 2.4 12.1 2.4 5.7 1.6 3.2 4.1 (37.2 1.1 48.6 Losses from equity method investments (16.7 0.1 13.0 (3.6 Net income from continuing operations 54.5 11.6 14.7 26.7 4.8 (28.7 20.9 3.7 13.6 37.2 1.5 160.5 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations $1.12 $0.24 $0.30 $0.55 $0.10 ($0.59 $0.44 $0.08 $0.28 $0.77 $0.03 $3.31

GAAP results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Caisson-related acquisition costs and gain on acquisition (F) Impairments of cost-method investments, equity method investments and tangible assets (G) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions, legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense, gain on sale of Instituto Europeo di Oncologia S.R.L. and other matters (H) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (I) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (J) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense * Numbers may not add precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in millions) December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $47.2 $93.6 Accounts receivable, net 256.1 282.1 Inventories 153.5 144.5 Prepaid and refundable taxes 46.9 46.3 Assets held for sale 13.6 Assets of discontinued operations 250.7 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29.6 39.0 Total Current Assets 533.3 869.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 191.4 192.4 Goodwill 956.8 784.2 Intangible assets, net 770.4 535.4 Investments 24.8 34.5 Deferred tax assets, net 68.1 11.6 Other assets 4.8 76.0 Total Assets $2,549.7 $2,503.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current debt obligations $28.8 $84.0 Accounts payable 76.7 85.9 Accrued liabilities and other 124.3 78.9 Current litigation provision liability 161.9 Taxes payable 22.5 12.8 Accrued employee compensation and related benefits 82.6 66.2 Liabilities of discontinued operations 78.1 Total Current Liabilities 496.7 406.0 Long-term debt obligations 139.5 62.0 Contingent consideration 161.4 34.0 Litigation provision liability 132.2 Deferred tax liabilities 68.2 123.3 Long-term employee compensation and related benefits 25.3 28.2 Other long-term liabilities 22.6 35.1 Total Liabilities 1,046.0 688.6 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,503.7 1,815.3 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,549.7 $2,503.9 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. **We have reclassified certain prior period amounts for comparative purposes. These reclassifications did not have a material effect on our financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Operating Activities: 2018 2017 Net loss ($189.4 ($25.1 Non-cash items included in net loss: Depreciation 32.7 37.1 Amortization 37.2 45.9 Stock-based compensation 26.9 19.1 Deferred tax benefit (95.1 (9.3 Losses from equity method investments 1.9 21.6 Gain on acquisitions (11.5 (39.4 Impairment of discontinued operations 93.6 Impairment of investments 8.6 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 0.6 6.0 Amortization of income taxes payable on inter-company transfers of property 13.4 31.8 Other (1.5 5.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 21.2 (48.9 Inventories (10.6 7.2 Other current and non-current assets (13.0 (6.2 Restructuring reserve 6.5 (14.6 Litigation provision liability 294.1 Accounts payable and accrued current and non-current liabilities 7.2 (41.1 Net cash provided by operating activities 120.5 91.3 Investing Activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment and other (38.0 (34.1 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (279.7 (14.2 Proceeds from the sale of CRM business franchise 186.7 Proceeds from asset sales 14.2 5.9 Proceeds from sale of investment 3.2 Purchases of investments (3.8 (6.3 Loans to investees (7.4 Net cash used in investing activities (120.6 (52.9 Financing Activities: Change in short-term borrowing, net (30.7 12.4 Proceeds from short-term borrowing (maturities greater than 90 days) 240.0 20.0 Repayment of short-term borrowing (maturities greater than 90 days) (260.0 Proceeds from long-term debt obligations 103.6 2.0 Repayment of long-term debt obligations (23.8 (22.8 Payment of deferred consideration acquisition of Caisson (13.0 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4.2 5.0 Shares repurchased from employees for minimum tax withholding (11.6 (4.1 Share repurchases under share repurchase program (50.0 Other (0.9 (1.3 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (42.3 11.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4.0 4.0 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (46.4 53.8 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 93.6 39.8 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $47.2 $93.6 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations, to Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in millions of shares):

For the Three

Months Ended

December 31,

2018 For the Three

Months Ended

December 31,

2017 For the Year

Ended

December 31,

2018 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48.5 48.2 48.5 Add effects of stock-based compensation instruments 0.9 0.8 0.9 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 49.5 49.0 49.4

(1) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding is a Non-GAAP measure and includes the effects of stock-based compensation instruments, as reconciled in the above table. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

