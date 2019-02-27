AccessMyLAN Provides Police, Firefighters and Emergency Response Services with Mobile Visibility Control Service

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity announced today that AccessMyLAN, its network-based mobility visibility and control service, is now FirstNet Certified and available via the FirstNet App Catalog.

FirstNet America's public safety communications platform features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use on FirstNet.

Achieving a FirstNet Certified designation means AccessMyLan is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will be able to take advantage of the AccessMyLan solution while benefitting from the enhanced security provided by the FirstNet network core, which is the only physically separate network core dedicated entirely to public safety in America.

"Asavie is already providing thousands of first responder users with a safe internet experience over both cellular and Wi-Fi networks," said Ralph Shaw, CEO at Asavie. "We are honored to extend this support to the FirstNet communications platform and assist first responder communities in the safe execution of their missions. We are further expanding our team to advance the adoption of our FirstNet Certified service and look forward to delivering the reliability and protection essential to helping first responders efficiently and safely complete their missions."

AccessMyLAN provides first responders with a safer internet experience on smart phones, ruggedized tablets and cellular routers. IT administrators within public safety agencies can get AccessMyLan through the FirstNet App Catalog and easily deploy it to first responder devices using the provisioning tools available on the FirstNet Local Control Portal. Using AccessMyLan, IT administrators can better manage mobile security, productivity and compliance for first responder devices in their agency.

AccessMyLAN also offers highly secure and private access to sensitive services, such as video surveillance, mapping and personal data records. If needed, administrators can use AccessMyLan to remotely access devices and wipe application content as required. And the app provides near real-time visibility and control of a wide range of in-vehicle and on-person devices.

With AccessMyLAN, public safety agencies have:

Visibility and Control - visibility of content accessed per device and the ability to enforce data compliance in accordance with public safety agency policies.

- visibility of content accessed per device and the ability to enforce data compliance in accordance with public safety agency policies. Security Enforcement - anomaly detection (e.g., data from rogue IP addresses) with the ability to quarantine compromised devices.

- anomaly detection (e.g., data from rogue IP addresses) with the ability to quarantine compromised devices. Extended Security - use private APN and secure static IP addresses to remotely access devices. Highly secure access to sensitive data on cellular and Wi-Fi networks with optional AccessMyLAN VPN agents.

- use private APN and secure static IP addresses to remotely access devices. Highly secure access to sensitive data on cellular and Wi-Fi networks with optional AccessMyLAN VPN agents. Cost Effective - support for almost all cellular devices, no cellular device software installs required, and no additional capital expenditure or hardware needed.

Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need every day and in every emergency.

"Only highly secure, high quality, public safety relevant applications are included in the FirstNet App Catalog. And we're pleased that AccessMyLan is now Certified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Bob Sloan, chief operating officer, FirstNet at AT&T. "AccessMyLan will bring public safety additional capabilities to create a highly secure mobile environment."

"Through our work with first responders, we heard their need for innovative applications to assist with their mission. FirstNet is helping to address these needs, and we are pleased to welcome AccessMyLan to the FirstNet App Catalog," said Mark Golaszewski, executive director of Technology and Innovation, First Responder Network Authority.

To learn more about the solution, go to www.asavie.com. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About AccessMyLAN

AccessMyLAN provides first responders with a safer internet experience, one in which malicious actors cannot easily target or control the first responders' connected devices. The service is used to increase protection of first responders' cellular devices smart phones, ruggedized tablets and cellular routers. AccessMyLAN is a network-based solution which extends protection to devices connecting over in-vehicle routers and MiFi routers. With AccessMyLAN, administrators can confidently facilitate highly secure access to sensitive content over cellular and Wi-Fi networks, with additional capabilities for content categorization, remote access to devices, and wipe application content as required.

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. Asavie's on-demand services power the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. We enable enterprise customers globally to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, etc. Asavie is an ISO 27001 certified company. For more information visit: www.asavie.com and follow @Asavie on twitter.

