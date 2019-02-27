sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala's Annual Report 2018 published

Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
February 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala's Annual Report 2018 published

Vaisala Corporation has today published its Annual Report 2018. Vaisala's Annual Report 2018 includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement, disclosure of non-financial information as well as sustainability information reported according to the GRI. Printed copies can be ordered from comms@vaisala.comor through the company's website.

Additional information
Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 580 3521

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,850 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.vaisala.com www.twitter.com/VaisalaGroup

Attachment

  • Vaisala Annual Report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e03d282a-c18e-4a12-b268-9fb24f995d43)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)