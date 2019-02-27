DustPhotonics Announces Availability of 400Gbps QSFP-DD SR8 Transceiver

World's newest leading optical company announces sampling 400Gbps QSFP-DD Transceiver

SAN DIEGO and MODI'IN, Israel, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics, a high-performance optical modules supplier enabling next generation optics, today announced sampling availability and pre-production ramp of 400G QSFP-DD SR8 optical transceiver. The 400Gbps module incorporates DustPhotonics' AuraDP optical engine with unique fiber integration and manufacturing technology and is the industry's highly competitive solution for short reach, high-density applications over multi-mode optical fiber.

The transition to 400Gbps inside data centers started with QSFP-DD as the leading form factor. Cloud operators are looking for cost optimized 200G and 400G solutions to achieve economically viable cost per bit targets. The 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceivers enable this transition by supporting both 400G switch to switch and breakout options for high-radix configurations.

"QSFP-DD SR8 is the most versatile 400G module for the large enterprise and hyperscale cloud data center markets supporting fanout to 200G and 50G," says Ben Rubovitch, CEO and co-founder of DustPhotonics. "With the majority of fiber lengths in hyperscale data centers being less than 100 meters, multimode is the economic choice supporting high-radix interconnection networks. This offers significantly better cost/performance solutions needed for broad market adoption of 400Gbps data rates."

DustPhotonics 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver incorporates a revolutionary light engine (AuraDP) that enables reduced power consumption, higher reliability, and superior module performance. The innovative optical packaging design results in improved sensitivity and efficient coupling. The QSFP-DD optical transceiver is designed for use with cost effective multimode fiber and supports reaches of up to 100 meters using OM4 fiber. The SR8 module features; 8 parallel 50Gbps PAM4 optical channels, supports the latest CMIS Management Interface, and is compliant to the latest QSFP-DD MSA and IEEE 802.3bs 400GBASE SR8 standards. The 400G QSFP-DD module is part of the DustPhotonic's family of 400G multimode transceiver and AOC product line. The 400G QSFP-DD SR8 has an expected production release date in the second half of 2019. DustPhotonics is currently sampling and accepting orders for evaluation of 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceivers. For more information, please contact DustPhotonics at sales@dustphotonics.com.

DustPhotonics, headquartered in Modi'in, Israel, with offices in Cupertino, California; designs, builds, and markets high performance optical transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOC) and future Silicon Photonics scalable solutions for enterprise data centers, high performance computing, and hyperscale cloud markets. DustPhotonics innovative optical packaging and manufacturing technologies enable scalability, reduced power consumption, increased reliability, and superior module performance for short to mid-range optical communications. DustPhotonics' Silicon Photonics technology combined with next generation patented laser and fiber packaging technology overcomes the limitations of copper interconnects for 400Gbps and beyond data rates. For additional information, please visit www.dustphotonics.com

