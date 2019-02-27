Islamic Clothing Market Size Worth $88.35 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global islamic clothing market size is expected to reach USD 88.35 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Increasing expenditure by Islamic population on lifestyle and apparels, especially among the wealthy, elite, and traditional Middle Eastern population is expected to propel the product demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2017, ethnic wear accounted for 70.9% market share, in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand for the abayas and hijabs and thobes and jubbas in countries with a high Islamic population

Burkha and naqaab segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2025 owing to increasing demand from Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia , UAE, and Iraq

Sustainable fashion is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period on account of the shifting focus of the leading fashion brands towards the development of innovative clothing options for younger population

Asia Pacific contributed to over 31.3% revenue share in 2017 owing to the presence of over 63% of global Muslim population in Indonesia , Pakistan , India , Bangladesh , Myanmar , and Morocco

Key players operating in the Islamic clothing market are House of Fraser, Marks & Spenser, Aab, H&M, and Mango among others. Leading companies cater to the rising demand for diverse options from different parts of the world. Few manufacturers are large-scale producers with a diverse product portfolio, which enables them to cater to the increasing demand

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Islamic Clothing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ethnic Wear, Sustainable Fashion, Sportswear), By Region (Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/islamic-clothing-market

Major countries outside Western fashion industry contributing to a significant share include Malaysia, Turkey, and Indonesia, where the industry is highly lucrative. Controversies around losing the ethnic value of Muslim clothing due to its shift towards mainstream fashion industry is projected to hamper the growth.

Initiation of various marketing campaigns by industry players in line with maintaining the very core of the Muslim percepts, Sharia, or the Islamic law is projected to propel growth of the Islamic clothing market. In addition, increasing demand for modest yet fashionable clothing, especially from young generation with high purchasing power is likely to complement market growth.

Increasing reservations regarding over-commercialization of what is primarily meant to be a rigorous religious mandate can pose as a challenge to the market players. In addition, involvement of multinational fashion brands is projected to restrain growth of the small Islamic clothing companies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Islamic clothing market on the basis of product and region:

Islamic Clothing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Ethnic and Womenswear



Abayas & Hijabs





Prayer Outfits





Burkha & Naqaab





Thobes & Jubbas





Others



Sustainable Fashion



Sportswear

Islamic Clothing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Turkey





Russia



Asia Pacific



Indonesia





Malaysia





Pakistan





India



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Nigeria





Saudi Arabia





Egypt

