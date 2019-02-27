DustPhotonics Announces Availability of 400Gbps QSFP-DD Active Optical Cables

World's newest leading optical company started sampling 400Gbps QSFP-DD Active Optical Cables

SAN DIEGO and MODI'IN, Israel, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DustPhotonics, a high-performance optical modules supplier enabling next generation optics, today announced sampling availability and pre-production ramp of 400G Active Optical Cables in QSFP-DD form factor. The 400Gbps AOC incorporates DustPhotonics' AuraDPTM optical engine with unique fiber integration and manufacturing technology and is the industry's highly competitive solution for short reach, high-density applications over multi-mode optical fiber.

The multi-mode AOC market will be experiencing significant growth over the next five years in the high-performance computing and large-scale data center applications. Adoption of 400Gbps and higher data rates in the future limits the use of Direct Attach Copper to very short distances. AOCs provide significant advantages over copper cables by offering higher performance (lower BER), better isolation, low cable weight, and smaller bend radii.

"Today's hyperscale data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) markets require low cost solutions for high performance AOCs for the large-scale adoption of 200G and 400Gbps data rates," says Ben Rubovitch, CEO and co-founder of DustPhotonics. "The 400G QSFP-DD AOC provides the most cost-effective alternative to copper cables in the industry leading QSFP-DD form factor."

DustPhotonics 400G QSFP-DD AOCs incorporates a revolutionary light engine (AuraDPTM) that enables reduced power consumption, higher reliability, and superior module performance. The innovative optical packaging design results in improved sensitivity and efficient coupling. The QSFP-DD AOC supports data transmission rates up to 400Gbps for lengths up to 100m and is compliant with the latest CMIS management interface and QSFP-DD Multi-Source Agreement standards. The cables are offered in standard lengths from 5 to 100 meters with an option to customize firmware and lengths to meet individual customer requirements. The 400G QSFP-DD AOC is part of the DustPhotonic's family of 400G multimode transceiver and AOC product line. The 400G QSFP-DD AOC is expected to release to production in the second half of 2019. DustPhotonics is currently sampling and accepting orders for evaluation of 400G Active Optical Cables. For more information, please contact DustPhotonics at sales@dustphotonics.com.

ABOUT DUSTPHOTONICS

DustPhotonics, headquartered in Modi'in, Israel, with offices in Cupertino, California; designs, builds, and markets high performance optical transceivers, Active Optical Cables (AOC) and future Silicon Photonics scalable solutions for enterprise data centers, high performance computing, and hyperscale cloud markets. DustPhotonics innovative optical packaging and manufacturing technologies enable scalability, reduced power consumption, increased reliability, and superior module performance for short to mid-range optical communications. DustPhotonics' Silicon Photonics technology combined with next generation patented laser and fiber packaging technology overcomes the limitations of copper interconnects for 400Gbps and beyond data rates. For additional information, please visit www.dustphotonics.com

