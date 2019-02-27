

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales rose in January, after falling in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The volume index of retail sales excluding sales of motor vehicles rose a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in January, when sales declined 1.9 percent.



On a working-day adjusted basis, the volume of retail sales index rose 1.1 percent in January from the same month last year.



The value of retail sales rose 2.2 percent year-on-year on a working-day adjusted basis in January.



During the November to January period, the volume of retail sales remained unchanged from a year ago, while the value grew 2.2 percent.



Separate data from Statistics Norway showed that the household consumption rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in December.



