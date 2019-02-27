Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 26-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 362.75p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.13p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.21p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---