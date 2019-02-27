Jaguar Mining Turmalina Exploration Results Extend Orebody C Down Plunge and Laterally Along Strike, Updates Infill Drilling

TSX: JAG

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX: JAG) today announced drilling results from 19 holes over 4,523m as part of its growth exploration drill program on Orebody C, and 46 holes over 4,708m from infill drilling (39 holes at C-SE and 7 holes at C-Central) completed since June 2018 (Refer News Release February 26 and June 18, 2018) at Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina"). The growth drilling focused on targeting Orebody C extensions down plunge and laterally along strike, and to upgrade mineral resources to mineral reserves.

Turmalina Exploration Highlights

Drill results confirm the structure hosting Orebody C extends to depth beyond mine level 8,500m down plunge ( 400m vertically) from current operations and remains open at depth





down plunge ( vertically) from current operations and remains open at depth Drill results confirm changes in the plunge direction of the higher-grade ore shoot as mapped structurally in mine development on levels 3 and 4 in Q3 2018





4 growth exploration holes intersected grade x thickness of > 10 GM including an intercept of 7.08 g/t Au over 3.85m (ETW 3.2m )





Completed infill drilling on Orebody C to upgrade and covert mineral resources to mineral reserves between levels 3 and 5





Key infill drilling intersections on Orebody C-SE include 5.76 g/t Au over 29.63m (ETW 22.69m ), 6.40 g/t Au over 14.80m (ETW 12.56m ) and 5.65 g/t Au over 26.54m (ETW 19.09m )





Infill drilling continued to define wide; high-grade intercepts in 19 intersections with a grade x thickness of > 10 GM including 15 intersections with grade x thickness > 25 GM, 5 intersections with grade x thickness > 50 GM and 3 intersections with grade x thickness > 100 GM





8 infill holes targeting Orebody C-Central based on the new plunge interpretation include two higher grade intersections from the drilling in this area completed to date of 18.35 g/t Au over 8.76m (ETW 8.23m ) and 9.95g/t Au over 2.29m (ETW 2.0m ). Intersections appear to define a high-grade plunging mineralized shoot, which extends over a strike length of approximately 50m

Definitions: ETW - estimated true width, g/t Au - grams per tonne gold, m - metres, Grade (g/t Au) x Thickness (m) = GM (gram - meters)

Ben Guenther Interim CEO, Jaguar Mining commented: "We continue to improve our geological understanding of Orebody C through structural mapping, targeted growth drilling and prioritized infill drilling. This strategic approach enables us to plan and develop shallow mineralization that will provide Turmalina with additional ore faces and operational flexibility. Development of C Central will also provide exploration platforms for C NW and extend the orebody laterally to increase longer term production capability. We look forward to reporting our update Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves during March 2019."

Jon Hill, Expert Advisor, Geology and Exploration, Jaguar Mining Management Committee commented: "During 2018 exploration programs focused on upgrading mineral resources to mineral reserves on both principle orebodies at Turmalina. Concurrently, the Company has significantly advanced the understanding of the structural and related geological controls on Orebody C mineralization through detailed geological mapping of current and ongoing underground development. The recognition of a new plunge control to the distribution of the higher grade and wider mineralized zones clearly broadens the potential to find additional higher-grade mineralized "pay shoots" at shallower depths along the strike of the host structure and, more significantly, depth extensions, down plunge from the C-Central and C-NW historically mined open pits."

"The recent high-grade intercept on orebody C-Central with a grade x thickness value > 150 GM is encouraging as we begin to evaluate previously under-tested areas assuming the newly identified plunge control. This work is being prioritized as any increase in grade, tonnes and ounces per vertical meter added in shallow areas of the mine may leverage access from existing infrastructure and provide more flexibility in the mine plan and ultimately potential for higher production".

Turmalina Orebody C Growth Exploration and Infill Drilling Results

Growth exploration drilling, targeting down dip extensions from level 4, continues to confirm the structure hosting Orebody C extends to depth beyond mine level 8 approximately 500m down plunge and 400m vertically from current operations. Importantly, this drilling successfully tested and confirmed the changes in the plunge direction of the higher-grade ore shoot highlighted by earlier drilling and subsequently geologically - structurally mapped in the mine development on levels 3 and 4 in Q3-2018 (Refer June 18, 2018 news release).

The new plunge direction assumed is N75/48 (azimuth / dip) (previous N45/55). This high-grade plunge direction approximates the observed Orebody A high-grade zone plunge of N65/48.

Further drilling is planned for Q2 and Q3 2019 to fully test this ore-shoot between level 4 and level 8 once a new drilling platform has been prepared for this purpose from the C-ramp on level 5. (Refer figure 2).

Infill drilling on Orebody C focusing on upgrading mineral resources to mineral reserves between levels 3 and 5 was prioritized in Q3 and Q4 to inform the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves update during March 2019.

This infill drilling continued to define wide; high-grade intercepts consistent with those previously reported (Refer news releases dated June18, 2018 and February 26, 2018). In the results released today 19 intersections with a grade x thickness of > 10 GM including 15 intersections with grade x thickness > 25 GM, 5 intersections with grade x thickness > 50 GM and 3 intersections with grade x thickness > 100 GM. (Refer figure 3, table 2).

The observed change in the plunge control of the higher grade and wider parts of the Orebody Host Structure has positive implications for interpreting and targeting additional shallow mineralization further along the strike of the Orebody C structure where clear potential exists for the identification and delineation of additional high grade shoots below the C-Central and C-NW open pits.

Results are reported from 8 infill holes targeting Orebody C-Central along strike from Orebody C-SE (using the mine drill rig) drilled as part of an ongoing drilling programme testing the potential for additional shallow, structurally controlled "payshoots" associated with the new plunge interpretation. Two higher grade intersections are reported from this drilling completed to date; 18.35 g/t Au over 8.76m (ETW 8.23m) and 9.95g/t Au over 2.29m (ETW 2.0m). These two holes define a high-grade plunging mineralized shoot, which extends over a strike length currently estimated to be of the order of 50m in this area.

Further drilling and evaluation work targeting Orebodies C - Central and C-NW is in progress with the aim of identifying and delineating mineable material close to existing development that is currently within 150m on Orebody C-SE level 4. (Refer figure 4 and table 2).

Of Note, results and data from 18 infill drill holes out of the 46 infill drill hole results included in this report were drilled after the database closed for the estimation at the end of 2018 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The hole numbers and coordinate data for these 18 holes are included in Appendix 2.

Turmalina Gold Mine Drill Results and Intercepts

Table 1. Growth Exploration Drilling Results Orebody C. (OREBODY - CSE)

Turmalina Gold Mine

Growth Exploration Drill Results Ore Body C Hole ID From To Down Hole Interval (m) Estimated True

Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t) GT (ETW) FTS1489 183.00 186.15 3.15 2.34 4.66 10.90 FTS1553 93.95 95.05 1.10 0.90 1.79 1.61 FTS1555 176.00 177.90 1.90 1.70 1.27 2.16 FTS1558 256.80 257.70 0.90 0.87 3.32 2.89 335.30 336.30 1.00 0.97 2.73 2.65 FTS1559 191.00 193.05 2.05 1.98 2.90 5.74 FTS1560 154.30 155.30 1.00 0.85 1.82 1.55 FTS1561 222.35 224.35 2.00 1.90 5.24 9.96 FTS1562 186.45 187.45 1.00 0.89 1.50 1.34 FTS1563 120.45 121.45 1.00 0.90 1.23 1.11 FTS1564 208.35 209.35 1.00 0.90 1.29 1.16 FTS1565 109.30 110.45 1.15 0.95 1.12 1.06 FTS1566 No impact FTS1567 138.50 139.50 1.00 0.92 3.68 3.39 FTS1568 148.85 151.75 2.90 2.68 4.17 11.18 FTS1569 101.10 103.05 1.95 1.83 1.94 3.55 165.60 169.65 4.05 3.78 2.44 9.22 FTS1646 184.95 188.80 3.85 3.20 7.08 22.66 FTS1647 195.85 198.15 2.30 1.88 1.55 2.91 FTS1668 174.40 180.60 6.20 5.82 2.76 16.06 FTS1678 186.90 189.95 3.05 2.86 1.55 4.43

Table 2. Infill Drilling Results Orebody C - Turmalina

Please note assay results reported in the tabulation below were analyzed at Jaguar's Caeté Laboratory.

Turmalina Gold Mine

Infill Drill Results Ore Body C Hole ID From To Down hole Interval (m) Estimated True

Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t) GT (ETW) Drilling

Company FTS1537 No impact JAGUAR FTS1544* 65.20 72.38 7.18 6.99 2.78 19.43 JAGUAR FTS1545* 74.95 79.10 4.15 3.75 7.57 28.39 JAGUAR FTS1546* 67.70 69.80 2.10 1.80 4.44 7.99 JAGUAR FTS1547A* 80.41 83.60 3.19 2.76 2.96 8.17 JAGUAR FTS1574 82.54 85.44 2.90 2.58 2.80 7.22 JAGUAR 107.67 114.48 6.81 6.06 2.62 15.88 JAGUAR FTS1627 77.79 80.42 2.63 2.58 3.55 9.16 JAGUAR 102.91 105.06 2.15 2.11 3.45 7.28 JAGUAR FTS1628A 57.00 59.00 2.00 1.73 9.23 15.97 JAGUAR 73.00 75.00 2.00 1.63 5.13 8.36 JAGUAR 78.00 89.85 11.85 9.70 2.07 20.08 JAGUAR 94.60 96.00 1.40 1.23 4.73 5.82 JAGUAR FTS1629 66.00 76.00 10.00 7.00 3.78 26.46 JAGUAR 82.00 88.00 6.00 4.24 8.41 35.66 JAGUAR FTS1630 66.30 84.77 18.47 17.50 3.81 66.68 JAGUAR FTS1631 56.73 73.00 16.27 14.95 3.82 57.11 JAGUAR FTS1632 69.22 70.22 1.00 0.90 3.07 2.76 JAGUAR FTS1649 21.80 35.03 13.23 11.45 1.72 19.69 JAGUAR FTS1650 20.00 22.10 2.10 1.43 1.43 2.04 JAGUAR 27.35 29.39 2.04 1.76 2.50 4.40 JAGUAR FTS1651 22.10 45.09 22.99 18.83 2.35 44.25 JAGUAR FTS1652 29.34 58.97 29.63 22.69 5.76 130.69 JAGUAR FTS1659 37.13 39.15 2.02 1.98 3.13 6.20 JAGUAR 42.23 43.27 1.04 1.02 4.68 4.77 JAGUAR FTS1660 26.30 40.67 14.37 9.98 4.63 46.21 JAGUAR FTS1661 20.70 33.67 12.97 9.17 1.61 14.76 JAGUAR 44.70 47.99 3.29 2.52 3.39 8.54 JAGUAR FTS1662 32.82 50.72 17.90 15.65 5.03 78.72 JAGUAR FTS1663 39.22 54.02 14.80 12.56 6.40 80.38 JAGUAR 59.68 68.07 8.39 7.03 2.72 19.12 JAGUAR FTS1664 49.91 58.59 8.68 6.24 5.32 33.20 JAGUAR 63.22 76.45 13.23 9.51 7.79 74.08 JAGUAR 49.91 76.45 26.54 19.09 5.65 107.86 JAGUAR FTS1682 48.28 52.08 3.80 2.95 1.23 3.63 JAGUAR FTS1683 56.88 72.00 15.12 11.91 2.49 29.66 JAGUAR 78.94 79.63 0.69 0.54 20.35 10.99 JAGUAR FTS1684 46.85 60.41 13.56 10.97 3.75 41.14 JAGUAR 65.83 68.61 2.78 2.19 8.42 18.44 JAGUAR FTS1685 49.32 64.34 15.02 13.26 2.42 32.09 JAGUAR FTS1686 54.10 58.01 3.91 3.51 4.56 16.01 JAGUAR FTS1687 No impact JAGUAR FTS1688 43.32 46.17 2.85 2.77 2.09 5.79 JAGUAR FTS1690* 66.90 74.85 7.95 7.20 2.00 14.40 JAGUAR 105.70 114.46 8.76 8.23 18.35 151.02 JAGUAR FTS1691* 60.81 61.67 0.86 0.79 1.66 1.31 JAGUAR 81.38 82.36 0.98 0.83 1.51 1.25 JAGUAR 99.65 100.60 0.95 0.86 1.09 0.94 JAGUAR FTS1692* 137.00 139.29 2.29 2.00 9.95 19.90 JAGUAR FTS1693* 123.44 124.31 0.87 0.71 4.13 2.93 JAGUAR FTS1717 100.18 102.20 2.02 1.90 6.20 11.78 JAGUAR FTS1671 101.00 108.30 7.30 6.32 4.07 25.72 MAJOR FTS1672 49.91 58.59 8.68 6.24 5.32 33.20 MAJOR FTS1673 80.60 88.85 8.25 8.00 5.25 42.00 MAJOR FTS1674 62.50 65.00 2.50 1.05 10.95 11.50 MAJOR 88.45 92.50 4.05 2.02 3.60 7.27 MAJOR FTS1675 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.76 10.01 7.61 MAJOR FTS1676 88.00 98.00 10.00 9.06 1.63 14.77 MAJOR 104.60 110.50 5.90 5.34 3.34 17.84 MAJOR FTS1677 82.67 88.14 5.47 4.91 2.81 13.80 MAJOR 95.70 98.59 2.89 2.45 6.31 15.46 MAJOR FTS1706 78.00 91.00 13.00 12.05 3.94 47.48 MAJOR FTS1707 62.75 65.00 2.25 2.11 2.22 4.68 MAJOR 89.30 91.60 2.30 2.16 13.13 28.36 MAJOR FTS1708 95.65 96.65 1.00 0.85 7.76 6.59 MAJOR FTS1709 109.60 111.75 2.15 1.90 8.70 16.53 MAJOR FTS1711 84.00 94.80 10.80 8.50 5.73 48.71 MAJOR

* Infill Drilling Results Orebody C - CENTRAL

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAUSIMM, Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.

HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using non-magnetic equipment (SPT Stockholm Precision Tools with GyroMaster Solid State North Seeker) and a Reflex Gyrosmart 642.

Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.

Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples from growth exploration drillholes are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brazil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

The infill drilling results presented on this news release are from drill holes completed by both Major Drilling on contract and Jaguar Mining Inc's own drilling machines. The infill samples are transported for physical preparation and analysis in securely sealed bags to the Jaguar in-house laboratory located at the Roça Grande Mine, Caeté, Minas Gerais.

For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million-ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position of a gold producer in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Appendix 1

Drill Hole location data for holes reported in this Press-Release - Orebody C Growth Exploration Drilling.

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Collar

Azimuth

(°) Collar

Dip (°) Date Orebody Drilling

Company Technical

Report-

2019 FTS1489 513131.08 7817115.40 340.1 230.65 247.92 -51.17 9/5/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1553 513300.41 7817178.30 64.35 180.10 229.35 -34.32 7/3/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1555 513131.92 7817115.11 340.26 248.75 224.94 -70.27 17/05/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1558 513299.24 7817179.45 65.62 337.30 261.19 11.57 25/06/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1559 513301.02 7817180.56 63.59 271.50 295.06 -76.84 31/07/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1560 513300.02 7817179.61 63.53 201.65 265.86 -45.48 7/8/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1561 513299.76 7817179.92 64.62 253.95 270.98 -10.51 29/06/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1562 513300.49 7817180.39 63.72 284.90 285.17 -64.49 18/10/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1563 513301.00 7817180.76 63.69 263.80 301.44 -67.50 18/10/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1564 513301.57 7817181.16 63.48 330.15 324.08 -78.53 24/08/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1565 513300.45 7817180.19 63.64 227.55 278.64 -54.83 17/09/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1566 513300.72 7817180.64 63.74 270.00 293.83 -56.44 19/09/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1567 513300.79 7817177.40 64.17 164.85 214.09 -20.79 5/9/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1568 513301.27 7817176.97 64.15 171.10 201.08 -18.82 6/9/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1569 513301.85 7817176.12 63.97 195.20 188.00 -17.82 13/09/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1646 513301.71 7817176.12 64.14 204.90 180.02 -16.42 26/09/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1647 513302.35 7817175.89 64.14 247.05 172.71 -12.36 17/10/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1668 513302.38 7817176.71 63.52 207.50 168.87 -36.20 23/10/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1678 513301.15 7817176.61 64.84 232.35 192.36 -2.13 25/10/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES

Appendix 2

Drill Hole location data for holes reported in this Press-Release Infill Drilling Orebody C (C-SE and C-CENTRAL).

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Total

Depth

(m) Collar

Azimuth

(°) Collar

Dip (°) Date Orebody Drilling

Company Technical

Report-

2019 FTS1537 512761.01 7817072.58 487.80 72.86 188.86 -34.63 16/01/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1544 512741.90 7816981.58 481.28 83.70 84.29 -16.43 28/05/2018 Corpo CCE JAGUAR YES FTS1545 512742.43 7816981.30 481.19 125.24 6.38 -29.07 18/05/2018 Corpo CCE JAGUAR YES FTS1546 512741.59 7816981.65 481.21 77.88 41.02 -33.95 18/05/2018 Corpo CCE JAGUAR YES FTS1547A 512741.75 7816981.59 481.25 111.59 18.31 -34.18 25/06/2018 Corpo CCE JAGUAR YES FTS1574 512929.31 7816980.17 494.69 131.22 286.01 -64.67 29/05/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1627 513050.38 7817004.04 342.60 111.85 225.00 18.29 9/7/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1628A 513049.91 7816986.66 341.73 120.98 262.15 3.24 20/11/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1629 513050.14 7816986.40 341.67 110.19 254.78 3.08 19/11/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1630 513049.65 7816986.92 341.54 96.85 250.19 4.96 10/11/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1631 513049.89 7816986.62 341.53 91.10 235.71 4.84 10/11/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1632 513050.19 7816986.39 341.53 84.95 224.80 4.38 9/11/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1649 512946.20 7816896.99 415.32 46.35 2.46 30.58 12/9/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1650 512946.78 7816896.76 415.35 45.45 26.76 30.00 12/9/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1651 512949.31 7816896.09 414.86 61.09 340.14 18.42 5/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1652 512948.89 7816896.25 414.85 79.95 329.38 13.22 5/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1659 512949.22 7816895.77 413.24 65.44 55.08 -12.71 24/09/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1660 512949.82 7816895.92 413.97 65.25 31.69 -14.16 5/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1661 512949.46 7816896.13 414.07 69.03 10.20 -11.00 4/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1662 512946.40 7816897.05 413.69 75.20 353.58 -13.57 16/10/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1663 512945.87 7816897.25 413.76 85.81 342.69 -10.79 15/10/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1664 512945.46 7816897.41 413.82 96.63 335.16 -8.57 17/10/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR YES FTS1682 513051.17 7816985.58 341.83 71.51 207.79 4.68 27/11/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1683 513049.74 7816986.74 341.00 92.95 263.72 -12.82 6/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1684 513050.62 7816985.94 341.27 84.35 255.01 -17.08 6/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1685 513051.00 7816985.85 341.31 77.59 244.84 -16.88 7/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1686 513051.33 7816985.77 341.32 82.87 231.49 -20.97 11/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1687 513051.30 7816985.20 341.10 66.99 210.47 -22.11 11/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1688 513051.75 7816984.84 341.12 75.79 186.22 -22.64 11/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1690 512781.32 7817136.22 495.03 137.48 254.76 -45.08 9/11/2018 Corpo CCE JAGUAR YES FTS1691 512781.30 7817135.65 495.14 121.00 232.62 -47.85 17/01/2019 Corpo CCE JAGUAR NO FTS1692 512781.26 7817136.57 495.26 148.35 272.70 -39.78 22/01/2019 Corpo CCE JAGUAR NO FTS1693 512781.27 7817136.80 495.36 175.81 282.49 -34.30 22/01/2019 Corpo CCE JAGUAR NO FTS1717 513020.74 7817055.05 345.09 132.55 266.11 -16.66 12/12/2018 Corpo CSE JAGUAR NO FTS1671 513024.73 7817051.82 344.79 154.75 177.71 -22.34 5/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1672 513024.00 7817053.23 345.14 131.90 196.30 -27.58 6/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1673 513023.23 7817053.59 345.11 119.75 215.24 -31.15 12/8/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1674 513022.47 7817054.16 344.91 118.40 241.44 -28.76 11/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1675 513021.44 7817055.10 345.06 133.50 262.68 -20.39 12/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR YES FTS1676 513025.11 7817052.90 344.95 145.80 168.32 -29.78 29/11/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR NO FTS1677 513024.43 7817052.77 344.79 125.65 183.16 -34.14 29/11/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR NO FTS1706 513023.67 7817053.47 344.90 112.80 202.84 -39.76 1/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR NO FTS1707 513022.37 7817054.27 344.80 126.00 240.13 -39.76 28/11/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR NO FTS1708 513021.89 7817054.53 344.80 114.50 252.27 -35.83 1/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR NO FTS1709 513021.16 7817055.22 344.85 126.40 266.23 -27.86 13/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR NO FTS1711 513024.23 7817053.32 344.77 123.55 188.29 -46.70 13/12/2018 Corpo CSE MAJOR NO

