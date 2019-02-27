

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corp. (AES) announced the company is setting an annual growth rate target of 7% to 9% through 2022 for both adjusted EPS and parent free cash flow, from a 2018 base. The company is also initiating 2019 guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.28 to $1.40. The company expects 2019 parent free cash flow of $700 to $750 million.



Full year 2018 adjusted EPS increased $0.16 to $1.24, primarily driven by higher margins, particularly at the company's US and Utilities and South America Strategic Business Units, and lower Parent Company interest expense. The impacts were partially offset by asset sales in the Philippines and Kazakhstan.



