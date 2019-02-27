GTI 2.0 Reap Rewards of Constant Industrial Cooperation, Debuting 5G 2.6GHz End-to-end Products as a Remarkable Milestone towards 5G

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTI Summit 2019, with the theme of "5G, Closer than Ever", was successfully held on the 26th Feb. during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019. Delegates from governments, organizations, operators, vertical and partners attended this summit to drive acceleration of 5G commercialization and explore new opportunities enabled by joint innovation.

The Summit unveiled 5G 2.6GHz end-to-end products across network infrastructure, chipset, module, devices and test equipments, taking the lead in substantially accelerating the industrial maturity for a timely and scalable 5G commercialization.

Positioning to overcome key industrial issues through cooperation, GTI 2.0 inherited its first 5 years' accomplishment on the booming 4G and significantly facilitated industrial development of 5G on C-band, and subsequently shifted to 2.6GHz, another golden spectrum for 5G, to speed up its commercial readiness, again, through collaboration of all its partners.

With 5G on the horizon, consensus has been reached that its convergence with other disruptive technologies will trigger fundamental shift in various aspects of the society, and pragmatic cooperation is the key to achieve it in an expedited manner.

"An increasing number of rapid changes and integration are happening around the world. New technologies such as 5G, AI, and Big Data are becoming the new engines for transforming and upgrading the digital economy as well as other industries," stated Feng Zhang, chief engineer of the Ministry of Information Technology of China, "The pace of globalization of the world economy is accelerating today. Operators, vendors and all the enterprises in the industry should build the 5G via wide collaboration."

"5G, along with AI, Big Data and IoT will bring faster, richer and more immersive experiences, which will not only help increase revenue of the industry, but also improve efficiency and productivity for effective utilizing of limited resources," said Mats Granryd, director general of GSMA, adding that "GSMA predicts that 16 countries will launch 5G networks in 2019 and calls for industrial collaboration to jointly striving for United Nations' sustainable development goals."

"5G as the new infrastructure of mobile communication is opening a new era and facilitating the transformation of traditional 3C(Computer, Communication, Consumer electronics) to the new 3C(connection, control, convergence)," said Zhengmao Li, EVP of China Mobile, "China Mobile will proactively promote 5G development not only by building a leading end-to-end network infrastructure, but also an open and win-win innovative ecosystem."

Abdullah AlSwaha, minister of CITC in KSA, spoke on the accelerating digital evolution towards 2030 and how an advanced telecom sector plays a vital role. Boasting the largest and fastest 5G deployment, as well as the largest digital market across smart cities, healthcare and industry 4.0 in MENA, KSA is expecting digitization at scale to have an enormous impact on its economy.

John Saw, CTO of Sprint, shared their 5G preliminary launch footprints in quite a few cities and the strategy of leveraging Massive MIMO at 2.5GHz for LTE advanced and 5G. He foresees the new T-Mobile will build a ubiquitous 5G nationwide network, with the support of a well-built end-to-end ecosystem.

Industrial partners including Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm and Nokia shared their insights into 5G and view it as a general technology like steam engine, which will not only bring new dimensions to apps and services we use most, but also a fundamental shift to the society. Some of their latest 5G products including chipsets and smart phones were released at the summit, signifying a maturing industry and rapidly approaching 5G services. Beyond that, a unified voice was made that even though 5G gains momentum with significant progress of industry development on 2.6GHz in particular, its commercial success still mandates wide and deep collaboration at a global scale.

What is GTI?

Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI), founded in 2011, has been dedicated to constructing a robust ecosystem of TD-LTE, speeding up the commercialization of TD-LTE and promoting the convergence of LTE TDD and FDD. As 4G evolves to 5G, GTI 2.0 was officially launched at the GTI Summit 2016 during the Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona, aiming not only to further promote the evolution of TD-LTE and its global deployment, but also fostering a cross-industry innovative and a synergistic 5G ecosystem.

GTI Summit is a premier event that industry professionals should attend. This summit brings together the industry's most influential decision makers, policy makers and partners from around the globe to discuss the latest industry trends, share cutting-edge technologies and release innovative achievements. It is held three times a year in Barcelona Spain, Shanghai and America respectively.