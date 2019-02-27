

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish consumer confidence rose marginally in February, after falling in the previous four months, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 92.5 in February from 92.2 in January. The reading was lower than the expected score of 93.8.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 102.4 from 102 in January. In contrast, economists had expected the reading to fall to 100.5.



The improvement in economic sentiment was largely driven further by the strong signals from manufacturing, the NIER said.



The manufacturing confidence index went up to 114.3 in February from 111.7 in January. Economists has expected a score of 110.



Confidence eroded in the construction, retail and services sectors.



