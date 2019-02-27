

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden trade balance logged a surplus in January versus a deficit a year ago as exports growth outpaced that of imports, data from Statistics Sweden reported on Wednesday.



The trade surplus totaled SEK 1.2 billion compared to a shortfall of SEK 3.3 billion in in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was SEK 7.2 billion.



Exports grew 9 percent year-on-year and imports rose 5 percent.



Non-EU trade in goods resulted in a surplus of SEK 14.8 billion, while EU trade led to a deficit of SEK 13.6 billion.



Seasonally adjusted, trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 0.2 billion in January, compared with a surplus of SEK 0.6 billion in December.



