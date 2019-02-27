Edison Investment Research - Financials - Shore Capital Group: Following an earlier announcement that it was in talks, Shore Capital has agreed to acquire Stockdale Securities. The combined company would have c 128 retained corporate clients, potentially ranking fourth in London on this measure. Both companies are profitable and the enlarged group will benefit from scale, increased client diversity and, we assume, some cost synergy. Given successful integration, the deployment of part of Shore's available capital into an operating activity should benefit both returns and the valuation.ISIN: GG00BGCZJ741

