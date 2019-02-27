Anaconda Biomed, a medical technology company developing next generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke, has announced the appointment of two new senior executives. Lieven Huysse, M.D., has joined the company as chief medical officer (CMO), and Jordi Cardona Vidal will serve as its new manufacturing director.

As Anaconda Biomed's CMO, Dr. Huysse will lead the implementation of clinical trials of the company's breakthrough Advanced Thrombectomy System for the treatment of ischemic stroke. His initial focus will be on a first-in-man study, the next vital step for bringing the device to physicians and stroke patients. Dr. Huysse brings to the company more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical fields. His expertise includes working with reimbursement authorities and managing multi-center international clinical studies, including pre-market approval studies for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He previously served as senior director of medical affairs at Intrinsic Therapeutics, Inc., director of clinical and regulatory affairs at Wright Medical EMEA (now Microport), and medical director for Menarini Group. Dr. Huysse has also held a number of senior managerial positions for Stryker Corp. and served as a global brand manager for Switzerland-based UCB Farchim.

Vidal brings to Anaconda more than 30 years of experience in the medical device field, leading production, maintenance, quality control, supply chain, engineering and research and development programs for large organizations. In his role as the company's manufacturing director, he will lead the scale-up of the Advanced Thrombectomy System and oversee future device improvements. Vidal previously served as industrial director at Leventon & Sunrise SAU and consulting manager for Planet Sistemes Electrònics. He also held the position of director of quality at Flamagas S.A. and Gould Electric (now Mersen S.A.), respectively.

"Lieven and Jordi bring decades of expertise to our fast-growing company. Their unique skills and perspective will be invaluable as we develop and evaluate our next generation technology that can dramatically accelerate and improve endovascular treatment of ischemic stroke patients," said Francois Salmon, CEO of Anaconda Biomed.

Anaconda Biomed is a medical technology company dedicated to developing next generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Its flagship product is the Advanced Thrombectomy System. Anaconda Biomed has received funding from leading life science investment firms Ysios Capital, Omega Funds and Innogest as well as Banco Sabadell and private investors. The company has also received public support from Enisa, Neotec (CDTI) and EIT Health public grants. For more information, visit https://anaconda.bio/.

