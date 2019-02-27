PTFE Market Size Worth USD 4.33 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market size is expected to reach USD 4.33 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Polytetrafluoroethylene is widely used in a broad range of applications including chemical processing, industrial processing, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and automotive and transportation. It is an opaque plastic fluoropolymer made by free-radical polymerization of Tetrafluoroethene (TFE) monomers. The market is mainly driven by the growing product demand in non-stick cookware and wire and cable coatings.

Key suggestions from the report:

Fine-powder PTFE is estimated to be the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period

In terms of revenue, the industrial and chemical processing application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period

U.S. is the largest market in North America region and accounted for over 78% of the North America market share in 2017

Some of the prominent companies in the global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market include The 3M Company; AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.; Arkema S.A.; Solvay S.A.; and DowDuPont, Inc.

Read 102 page research report with TOC on "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Granular, Fine-powder), By Application (Industrial & Chemical Processing, Electrical & Electronics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/polytetrafluoroethylene-industry

However, automotive and transportation remained the largest application segment for PTFE. In U.S., the automotive industry is at the forefront of technology and product advancement. New R&D initiatives are transforming the auto sector to better respond to the opportunities created in the past few years. According to The International Trade Administration (ITA), U.S. exported approximately 2 million new light vehicles and 130,000 medium and heavy trucks to more than 170 markets across the world in 2017. U.S. is the largest contributor in the North America region and is also expected to drive the global market owing to the presence of major application industries in the country.

Electrical and electronics application segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast years due to increasing product use in semiconductor fabrication, lithium-ion batteries, and wires and cables insulation. China is one of the world's largest manufacturing hub for electronic products. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for PTFE in electronics and electrical application segment. Automotive industry in India is set to witness major changes in the form of shared mobility and Electric Vehicles (EVs). Positive outlook in the Indian automotive industry is expected to augment the product demand over the next few years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) market on the basis of product, application, and region:

- PTFE Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Granular



Micro-powder



Fine-powder



Others

- PTFE Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Industrial & Chemical Processing



Electrical & Electronics



Automotive & Transportation



Others

- PTFE Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Plastics, Polymers & Resins, by Grand View Research:

Agricultural Films Market - The global agricultural films market size was USD 7.27 billion in 2015. Increasing food demand owing to growing population coupled with the rising requirement for optimum agricultural productivity is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period

Automotive Textiles Market - The global automotive textiles market size was USD 23.82 billion in 2015. Automotive textiles are part of technical textiles and are widely used across the automotive industry.

Adhesion Promoter Market - The Global adhesion promoter market size was USD 2.56 billion in 2015. The industry is characterized by rising demand for better adhesion to polypropylene-based substrates in the plastics & composites sector.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter