Bone Conduction Devices Market to be Driven by Increasing Preference of Patients for Quality Healthcare Services | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bone conduction devices market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increase in technological advancements. Bone conduction devices are specially designed to use body's natural ability to transmit sound. The sound processor of the devices transforms sound into vibrations and are sent to your inner ear with the help of skull bone. Bone conduction devices are either surgically implanted or worn by the patient without implant on a soft headband. These devices are ideal substitute for the traditional hearing aid due to various reasons like small ear, closure of external ear canal, drainage causing conditions, and hearing loss of any of the ears.

The key driving factors of bone conduction devices market include increase in technological advancements, growing preference by patients due to better comfort, and rise in demand for BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aids). Some of the technological advancements in bone conduction devices include automated sound processing, digital signal processing, adoption of mechanized directional microphones, multiple listening programs, and wireless Bluetooth technology that provides quality sound processing due to incorporation of computer programs. However, continuous use of these devices exert pressure on the patient's skin. This leads to major discomfort to the patient, creating obstacle to the market.

Innovation in bone conduction devices that provide ease of use, durability, and noise reduction quality is trending in the market. Furthermore, availability of a wide range of options due to technological advancements is offering lucrative opportunities to the market.

Bone conduction device market is categorized on the basis of product type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, market is divided into bone conduction headphones and BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aids). The bone anchored hearing aids segment is predicted to hold larger share of the market due to various advantages, such as ability to offer quality sound, low risk of ear infections, technological advancements, and cost effectiveness.

Based on application, bone conduction device market is divided into mitigation of stuttering, audiometric investigations, communication systems, hearing rehabilitation and language development approaches.

In terms of end user, market is split into individuals, ambulatory surgical center, hospitals and ENT (ear, nose, and throat) clinics. Hospital segment is expected to lead the market in the coming years due to increasing preference of patients for quality healthcare services offered by hospitals. Furthermore, clinics account for major share of the market due to rise in demand for improved and recently developed technologies.

Geographically, the bone conduction devices industry is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period owing to high adoption and rise in demand for aesthetic aids. Asia Pacific is also projected to hold larger share of the market due to increase in adoption of newer technologies.

The key players in bone conduction devices market are Aftershokz, Cochlear, Medtronic, Damson Audio, MED-EL, GameChanger Products, Panasonic, marsboy, William Demant, and SainSonic.

