

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018, Office Depot Inc. (ODP) affirmed its sales and adjusted operating income for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company affirmed its outlook for sales of about $11.1 billion and adjusted operating income of $375 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $11.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



