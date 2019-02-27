zu Teil 12: Save electricity - save money

Have you ever wondered what it would be like driving on the wrong side of the road or have you even tried it during a stay in Great Britain or Australia perhaps? Well, it takes some getting used to and requires a lot of concentration at the beginning. The same is true when you're a pedestrian and want to cross a road. You look right, left, right, not the other way round like in Germany for example. As a pedestrian you also walk on the left side of the pavement and also stand on the left side of an escalator to make space for people who are in a hurry.

Jack has decided to buy a car for Lucy so that she is more mobile when she goes to the supermarket or some interesting places for her. He is aware that it might take some time to prepare her for driving on the other side of the road, but better to teach her with a small car than in his big electrician's van. Moreover, she could also pick him up at his favourite pub every now and then where he likes to have some beers with his friends at night.

Jack: So, Lucy, what do you think about getting a car for you? Of course, you'd probably need some driving lessons from me to cope with the traffic on the wrong side of the road for you.

Lucy: Sounds good to me, Uncle Jack, even though I'm a bit scared when I think of all the different traffic regulations that you have over here in the UK. In Germany it was no problem. Even my dad said that I'm a pretty good driver. And you know men can be rather biased towards women behind steering wheels.

Jack: Can't be any more difficult than installing a computer which you did so expertly, although car accidents obviously have much more far-reaching consequences than pressing the wrong key on a computer. But let's see how you can manage all this.

Lucy: What a surprise that you are so open-minded in this respect, Uncle Jack. Seems that my stay here with you has had a positive influence on you. (Chuckles)

Jack: Well Lucy, I want you to be happy here and find some friends you can spend your free time with. I imagine it would be too stressful for me if I were the only one to accompany you all the time and it would be getting too boring for you anyway. Public transport in our little town isn't too bad but I wouldn't want you to go by bus all by yourself when you come home late at night. Moreover, if you used my big van, I definitely wouldn't be able to sleep at night as long as you'd be on the road with it. Therefore, I suggest that we go to a car dealer in the afternoon and have a look what kind of car could be suitable for us.

Lucy: Oh wow, that sounds wonderful to me. But can you tell me, Uncle Jack, why is it that people drive on the left side of the road in England?

Jack: Well, the reason for that goes way back in history. Most people are right-handed and therefore, the ancient Romans with their chariots being pulled by horses used to drive on the left side. So, when they defended themselves from oncoming enemies, they had their right hands free for battle. Their armies also marched on the left side of the road because they held their weapons in their right hands. Thus, driving on the left became a law for Britain in the 19th century. All this, of course, also applied to the former British colonies. And consequently, Australia and India, for example, still have this today, still being part of the old British Empire.

Lucy: Whew, a lot of history for today, let's concentrate more on the driving. So, when you drive with your car on the left side, what about priority rules on the road?

Jack: Left turns are very easy because they go with the traffic. But, of course, you need to be cautious when you make a right turn across a lane or two. On the highway, the left lane is the slow lane, so you'll be passing on the right instead of the left.

Lucy: Driving might be easier as long as the roads are busy and I can see where the vehicles in front of me are going. On the other hand, I might be the first to go at a traffic light. The scariest thing I can think of, however, are roundabouts.

Jack: Just keep in mind that vehicles on the right have right of way and this obviously can also be you. And don't worry if you have to do another lap or two at first to find the right exit in a roundabout. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...