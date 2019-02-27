

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $486 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $309 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $238 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $3.07 billion from $2.52 billion last year.



Chesapeake Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $238 Mln. vs. $314 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $3.07 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.



