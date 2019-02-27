

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $735 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $364 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $14.80 billion from $15.36 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.72 vs. $2.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q4): $14.80 Bln vs. $15.36 Bln last year.



