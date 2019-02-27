

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $277.6 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $219.6 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, American Tower Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $876.9 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.3% to $2.13 billion from $1.70 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $876.9 Mln. vs. $688.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.97 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX