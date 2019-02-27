ParcelPal Welcomes Brian Storseth to the Board of Directors and Acting Chairman

VANCOUVER , British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (CSE: PKG.CN) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) is pleased to welcome Brian Storseth as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Storseth is a businessman and was a Member of Parliament (MP) for the electoral district of Westlock-St Paul for the Conservative Party of Canada for 9 years from 2006-2015. During his tenure as an MP he served on committees for Aboriginal Affairs, Agriculture and Agri-food Canada.

Brian currently serves as Chairman of Reliq Health Technologies' (TSXV:RHT) or (OTCQB:RQHTF) Board of directors and a managing partner of Maverick Capital Fund. In addition to his current business affairs, Brian has also taken an active role to give back to his community. He is the founder of the Westlock Women's Hope Resource Centre and currently is on the Board of Progress Mental Health. Brian studied political science at the University of Alberta while simultaneously working in Office of the Speaker of the legislative Assembly of Alberta.

President and CEO, Kelly Abbott states, "Brian is an incredibly accomplished business leader and policy expert, having spent 9 years in Ottawa in the House of Commons. He is intimately familiar with ParcelPal's business, our plans for future expansion and will be an invaluable asset moving forward as we navigate multiple opportunities across various Government entities, namely within the Ontario market. We are excited to leverage his network, experience and leadership to assist with our national expansion plans."

Brain Storseth stated, "I am thrilled to join ParcelPal's board as a Chairman. Having watched the progress of ParcelPal over the past year, I am very impressed with management as they begin their rollout across Canada. I am looking forward to providing guidance and value across the business in all verticals."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

