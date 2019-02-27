Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Holding(s) in Company 27-Feb-2019 / 12:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 February 2019 Genel Energy plc Genel Energy plc advises that it has received the notification set out below from Bilgin Grup Dogal Gaz A.S., pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona 1a. Identity of the issuer Genel Energy plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Bilgin Grup Dogal Gaz A.S. City and country of Ankara, Turkey registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 25/02/2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 27/02/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting Total of Total number rights rights both in % of voting attached to through (8.A + 8.B) rights of shares financial issuervii (total of instruments 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting 15.0741002% 0.0000% 15.0741002% 279,242,359 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 14.905788% 0.0000% 14.905788% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) JE00B55Q3P39 42,093,273 15.0741002% SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be instrument Periodxi acquired if the o instrument is f v o exercised/converted. t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of financ Period xi voting o ial rights f instru settlementxii ment v o t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation X is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals rights if it voting or is higher than the equals or is rights notifiable threshold higher than through the financia notifiable l threshold instrume nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Bilgin Grup 15.0741002% 0.0000% 15.0741002% Dogal Gaz A.S. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Date of completion 27 Feb 2019 ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 7638 EQS News ID: 781715 End of Announcement EQS News Service

