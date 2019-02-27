

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $199 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $956 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $284 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $284 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX