

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $16.43 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $84.19 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Clean Harbors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.28 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $858.20 million from $747.40 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $13.28 Mln. vs. -$3.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $858.20 Mln vs. $747.40 Mln last year.



