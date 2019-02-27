OSRAM Implements a GDPR-Ready Privacy Program with OneTrust

The worldwide leader in innovative lighting solutions leverages OneTrust for global privacy management and compliance

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform with 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, today announced OSRAM GmbH deployed OneTrust for its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and global privacy program. OSRAM leverages OneTrust's Assessment Automation and Data Mapping modules for privacy program management and compliance.

Read the case study: OSRAM Uses OneTrust Privacy Management Software for Data Mapping and GDPR Preparation

With 70 affiliated companies across the world, and many locale-specific unique privacy requirements, OSRAM needed a technology solution that also served as a powerful communication tool to educate employees about data mapping exercises and its importance for global privacy compliance. OSRAM took the same innovative approach in ensuring its privacy program met the regulation's strict data protection standards as they take with their technology. Data mapping and inventory are critical components of GDPR-ready privacy program, and understanding how data flows through OSRAM was an important pre-requisite to being able to secure the data and analyze risks. OSRAM selected OneTrust to serve as its technology platform to deliver data mapping questionnaires and automate the PIA and DPIA assessment process across the company.

"As the world becomes more digital and lighting more intelligent, it's critical to leverage data-driven insights to improve our products, but just as critical that we protect privacy," said Barbara Schmitz, Head of Privacy, OSRAM. "With OneTrust, we are able to find the balance between data insights and data protection to build innovative solutions and protect the rights of our customers, business partners and employees."

"OSRAM is a great example of a company that took an innovative approach to their privacy program," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We are proud to partner with the global No. 1 provider of automotive lighting and a worldwide leader in innovative lighting solutions to help them demonstrate compliance with global privacy regulations."

To learn more about how OSRAM manages privacy initiatives across the globe, read the case study. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management technology platform for compliance with global privacy laws. More than 2,000 customers, including 200 of the Global 2,000, use OneTrust to comply with global data privacy regulations across sectors and jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), ePrivacy (Cookie Law) and more.

OneTrust helps organizations implement global privacy requirements, including Data Protection by Design and Default (PbD), Data Protection Impact Assessments (PIA/DPIA), Vendor Risk Management, Incident and Breach Management, Records of Processing (Data Mapping), Consent Management, Cookie Consent Banners, GDPR Data Subject Rights and CCPA Consumer Rights.

The comprehensive platform enables privacy and security teams automate recordkeeping and demonstrate compliance to regulators and auditors through a combination of intelligent scanning, regulator guidance-based questionnaires, automated workflows and developer plugins. Consumer-facing modules empower marketers to create on-brand experiences for users to customize and manage privacy and marketing preferences. The platform is enriched with content from hundreds of templates based on world-class privacy research conducted by our 300+ in-house certified privacy professionals. The software, available in 50+ languages and can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise.

The OneTrust Global Privacy Community brings together thousands of professionals each year to share best practices and breakdown the latest technology innovations driving global privacy compliance. Events include PrivacyConnect , free workshops in 80+ international cities focused on practical implementation of global privacy laws and PrivacyTech , OneTrust's global user conference.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in Atlanta and in London with additional offices in Bangalore, Melbourne, Munich and Hong Kong. The fast-growing team of privacy and technology experts surpasses 600 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

