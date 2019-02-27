SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Headhunting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The market for headhunting services is poised to grow at an exponential rate primarily because of the majority of business reaching the global corridors. This is creating a massive demand for cross-border executive recruitments that are being leveraged by end-user sectors like the industrial and consumer goods. This is accelerating the category spend momentum to a significant extent. The socio-economic tumult is bringing changes in the pricing dynamics of the global oil and energy market. To combat such fluctuations in the market, buyers from the oil and energy market are creating demand for executives who possess the required expertise in cost management, risk management, supply chain, and capital reallocation and restructuring operations. This is propelling the category growth to a large extent.

Currently, most of the organizations in the US are facing a severe shortage of skilled labor that is compelling buyers to launch cross-border executive searches. Declining corporate tax rates are enabling government, construction, financial services, healthcare, and professional services companies to expand their business locally, thereby, generating ample job opportunities. This is also supplementing the category growth in the region. Rapid outsourcing of businesses in APAC from the developed nations is spurring demand for headhunting services for recruitment of skilled workforce in the region. Enterprises in the oil and gas sector that are being rapidly outsourced in South America will act as a significant growth driver for the headhunting services market in that region.

This market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers, regional and global pricing dynamics, category management, and risk management strategies insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for headhunting services. This market intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Buyers must ensure that service providers do not have any prior engagements with their competitors. They can use service providers' off-limit restriction details to identify such information.," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This headhunting services market intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play a key role in influencing category spend. They include:

Demand from the banking sector likely to grow significantly during 2019-2023

Shortage in talent pool is a major category risk for buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria, risk management strategies insights, and pricing dynamics to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Category management enablers

Category definition

