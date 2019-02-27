

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH< CLHB), a provider of environmental, energy and industrial services, reported a decline in profit for the fourth quarter from last year despite higher revenues. However, both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates.



Net income for the fourth quarter was $16.4 million or $0.29 per share, down from $84.2 million or $1.48 per share in the year-ago period.



However, adjusted net income for the quarter was $13.3 million or $0.24 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.4 million or $0.06 per share in the same period in 2017.



Revenues for the quarter increased 15 percent to $858.2 million from $747.4 million in the same period of 2017.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter on revenues of $823.01 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to the first quarter, Clean Harbors forecasts adjusted EBITDA growth of about 10 percent year-over-year.



For fiscal 2019, Clean Harbors expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $500 million to $540 million. On a GAAP basis, the company's guidance is based on anticipated 2019 net income in the range of $70 million to $110 million.



The Street expects the company to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the year.



