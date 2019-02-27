GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) and Sigue Corporation Deepening Collaboration

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2019 / GreenBox POS, LLC ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") is pleased to welcome Sigue Corporation top executives at the Company's headquarters in San Diego. The group, which included Sigue's President Mr. De La Vina, SVP Business Development Mr. De Feria, and GRBX CEO Mr. Nisan, EVP and Chairman Mr. Ben Errez, and SVP Payment Systems Ken Haller, assembled to kick off the JV agreement between the two companies that was already announced.

"This is just the beginning," stated Ben Errez, Executive Vice President and Chairman of GreenBox. "The two companies are capable of executing on collaborative relationships along much larger business interests. We are happy to have such a partner with exceptional operational pedigree."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS (USOTC: GRBX, "GRBX") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a multitude of industries. The company has developed the fastest and safest way to send and process money using Blockchain technology. The company was awarded 5 provisional patents for its technology. GreenBox POS develops the following main products: POS (Point of Sale software and hardware solutions); DEL (delivery app, APIs to POS and PAY); PAY (payment app, providing financial APIs to all other components); KIOSK (deposit, cash and E-wallet management). All products, services and custom hardware are available now from GRBX. GRBX is based in California with offices in Seattle, WA; Las Vegas, NV; Vancouver, BC, Canada; and HQ in San Diego, CA.

