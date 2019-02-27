Rapid Growth of CBD Infused Products Market may Spur Consolidation of Distribution Channels

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The passage of the U.S. Farm bill and The Brightfield Group's recent report on CBD projections, have both played a major role in the demand for CBD products. Consumer demand begets more products and more units to flow from the field to the shelves of retail stores and into the 'shopping cart' of their online brethren. So far, it looks like the shelves and shopping carts are going to demand a more diverse and quickly replenishable supply of CBD infused products. As background, the Farm Bill legalized CBD and the Brightfield Group report set the markets on fire, by saying: " Hemp-Derived CBD Will Outpace All Other Cannabis Markets, Projected to Hit $22 Billion by 2022 ". An article in The Cannabis Business Times recently said: "On one hand, yes, it's really surprising to see this young industry be at such huge numbers so quickly, Right now, online orders of hemp-derived CBD products are the primary sales driver. Companies. can ship CBD products anywhere in the U.S., as long as the plant source meets that legal definition of industrial hemp and includes less than 0.3-percent THC." Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PYTG), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST), Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LBUY).

The article continues with "It's amazing to see the growth that's happened already, and it's only the organizations getting in that have some bravery to them." And even if the vast majority of retail companies aren't yet involved, the number of product manufacturers has already consolidated greatly in just the short window of time. Twenty businesses now host two-thirds of hemp-derived CBD sales," according to the Brightfield report, "as the evolution of the market has allowed these companies to develop reputations, spread the word about their brands and products through grassroots-level word-of-mouth marketing, and grow their consumer bases tremendously despite the barriers presented by the current regulatory system."

Pyramidion Technology Group, Inc. (OTCPK:PYTG) BREAKING NEWS: LeafyWell (LeafyWell.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pyramidion Technology Group, today announces a partnership with premier branding, design, and marketing firm Tayloe/Gray. Tayloe/Gray will work with LeafyWell on branding, design, marketing strategies and expertise for future product launches.

Tayloe/Gray, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based company, has worked across numerous industries to help identify and implement superior marketing applications in digital media. Nathan Tayloe, a partner in Tayloe/Gray stated "We're a full-service digital marketing agency fueled by big thinkers, creative problem solvers, and innovative technologists. Founded in 2009, our agency was built to help brands find their way. We love transforming brands into industry powerhouses."

The Chief Executive Officer of PYTG, Carlos Hurtado, added, "Tayloe/Gray are experts in the digital marketing and technology vertical and they will address all of the key points from multiple angles with LeafyWell's success in mind. Our line of full spectrum CBD products are of the highest quality and we anticipate our partnership with Tayloe/Gray, will strengthen our online brand presence. We are confident that our shareholders will be enthusiastic about the future growth with Tayloe/Gray involved." Read this and more news for PYTG at https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-pytg

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON.TO) On February 21, it was reported that at a special meeting held on Feb. 21, 2019, Cronos Group Inc.'s shareholders overwhelmingly approved the previously announced strategic investment agreement with Altria Group Inc. Pursuant to the agreement, at closing, Altria will make an approximately $2.4-billion equity investment in Cronos Group on a private placement basis in exchange for common shares in the capital of the company. Altria will also receive warrants of Cronos Group that, if fully exercised, would provide the company with an additional approximately $1.4-billion of proceeds. The shares issuable to Altria will result in Altria holding an approximately 45-per-cent ownership interest in Cronos Group (calculated on a non-diluted basis), and exercise of the warrants would result in incremental ownership of 10 per cent, for a total potential ownership position of 55 per cent.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB), the parent company of innovative cannabis industry leaders such as Kush Supply Co., Kush Energy, The Hybrid Creative, and Koleto Innovations, which provide a range of services and products for the regulated cannabis, CBD and other related industries, recently announced it has added Danny Moses, a private investor and entrepreneur best known for his role as a trader navigating the global financial crisis as chronicled in Michael Lewis's best-selling novel "The Big Short" and Adam McKay's Oscar-winning movie of the same name, and Tim Seymour, Chief Investment Officer of Seymour Asset Management, and best known as the co-host of CNBC's Fast Money, to the Company's Advisory Board. Mr. Moses and Mr. Seymour will help provide strategic advice and expertise to help accelerate profitable growth, manage risk and enhance operational performance.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) On February 25, the company announced that common shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") as of February 25. CannTrust's shares will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CTST". The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRST".

Shareholders that purchased common shares on the OTC Markets Pink Open Market may now trade their shares on the NYSE.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LBUY) recently announced that its Total Network traffic reached 9.85 million impressions in January 2019. This increase reflects 25.48% growth recorded during the month versus the same month the previous year. "We develop partnerships with hand-selected external websites, like Dope Magazine and LA Weekly, in several markets across the country to help promote Leafbuyer dispensary customers," said Mark Breen, COO of Leafbuyer. "Through these websites, cannabis consumers can interact with our customers and their deals through a Leafbuyer app plugin, all without leaving the original site."

