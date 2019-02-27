Vecima Networks Inc. and Rincon Announce Partnership

VICTORIA, British Columbia, February 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Vecima leverages Rincon's expertise to extend the reach of its Remote-PHY Distributed Access Architecture products globally

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) and Rincon have formalized a partnership that will combine Vecima's leading edge Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and Video products, with Rincon's professional services, global reach and optical expertise. The partnership provides operators the most innovative and affordable remote PHY platform on the market, by enabling more cost-effective and robust distributed access architectures.

"Vecima has developed the most interoperable DAA node in the industry. Our platform allows an operator to deploy in a multi-vendor environment, while streamlining their operations with an award-winning set of tools and monitoring systems," said Clay McCreery, Chief Revenue Officer at Vecima. "We also continue to innovate our best-in-class Commercial Video and Hospitality products that have generated billions of dollars of revenue for our customers."

Rincon's range of optical solutions drive down maintenance, warranty and other operating expenses. When coupled with Vecima's flexible remote PHY and MAC-PHY technology, operators are able to use a single source for all traditional & forward-looking data requirements.

"Rincon partners with leading edge OEMs to introduce disruptive technologies to our customers. We then craft Investment Recovery programs that fund investments in this new technology by monetizing customers' prior network assets. This approach to technology migration, coupled with Vecima's array of video platforms, enables operators to meet the insatiable bandwidth of their customers in a way that often takes no additional capital, reduces operating costs, and mitigates the environmental impact of network expansion," said Michael Bartling, EVP of Sales at Rincon.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery and telematics. We enable the world's leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high-capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, visit http://www.vecima.com.

About Rincon Technology, Inc.

Rincon Technology is a certified minority owned business (NMSDC and CPUC) with a commitment to continued quality improvement as demonstrated by its ISO9001:2015, ISO14001:2015, OHSAS18001:2007, and R2:2013 certifications. For more information, log on to http://www.rincontechnology.com, email sales@rincontechnology.com , or call (805) 684-8100.

