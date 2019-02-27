Mountain Province Diamonds Begins Kennady North Winter Exploration Program

TORONTO and NEW YORK, February 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (NASDAQ: MPVD) today announces that the winter exploration program at their Kennady North Project has begun. The Kennady North Project encompasses 67,164 hectares of prospective claims and leases that are directly adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Mine and are 100%-held by the Company. The winter program will focus on drill-testing several combined indicator and geophysical targets located west and southwest of the Hearne kimberlite, which is part of the Gahcho Kué Mine. The drilling program plans for 2,000 meters of drilling to test the exploration targets.

In the latter half of 2018, the Company compiled all the in-house data acquired since the start of the Kennady North Project into a user-friendly GIS format. Proprietary data relevant to the Kennady North Project was also acquired from GGL Resources Inc. through a lease and one-time cash payment. The combined database was then linked to a recently-completed glacial mapping and sampling program that incorporated a LIDAR survey of the project area. The resulting product was a glacial till ranking scheme that could be combined with geophysical data to generate target areas for follow-up sampling and drilling. Several of these target areas are the focus of exploration in 2019.

Vice President of Exploration for Mountain Province Dr. Tom McCandless comments, "In addition to the successful advancement of the Kelvin and Faraday Kimberlites, we are very pleased to have completed the compilation of all the regional exploration data into a consolidated database which will provide the basis for all future work on our wholly owned properties near the GK Mine. We have also augmented our database with new interpretations of the surficial geology in order to prioritize all historical, as well as newly acquired data."

The Company has also completed the caustic fusion recovery of microdiamonds from core recovered in drilling programs conducted on Faraday 2 in 2017 and 2018. The drilling programs extended the Faraday 2 kimberlite by over 150 metres to the northwest. Geologic modeling of this northwest extension has confirmed that lithologies identified in the upper portion of Faraday 2 are also present in the extension. Images of the Faraday 2 kimberlite that include the northwest extension are available on the Company website. The microdiamond results generated 10.4 carats of commercial-sized diamonds, and are summarized in the table below.

Faraday 2 Northwest Extension - Microdiamond Results

Sample Number and Weights of Diamonds according to Sieve Size Total Total Weight Fraction (mm) Diamonds Carats (Dry +0.106 +0.150 +0.212 +0.300 +0.425 +0.600 +0.850 +1.180 +1.700 +2.360 +3.350 Tonnes)-0.150 -0.212 -0.300 -0.425 -0.600 -0.850 -1.180 -1.700 -2.360 -3.350 -4.750 (+0.85mm) 2.101 3645 2197 1441 908 481 279 146 90 19 8 4 9218 10.4 Drill core from the northwest extension was shipped to SRC (Saskatoon, SK) for caustic fusion recovery of microdiamonds. SRC has conducted all of the caustic fusion analyses for the Kennady North Project and is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory for caustic fusion analyses.

President and Chief Executive Officer for Mountain Province, Stuart Brown commented: "Our microdiamond results from the northwest extension of Faraday 2 are excellent but not unexpected, as kimberlites within the Kelvin-Faraday corridor exhibit a remarkable consistency of grade across internal lithologies. Our early indications are that the inclusion of the northwest extension into Faraday 2 will contribute substantially to the value of this resource within our Kennady portfolio."

The microdiamond results will be incorporated into an updated resource estimate for Faraday 2 that will be completed in the coming weeks. Drilling of select exploration targets is expected to start in early March.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada'sNorthwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12 year mine plan. The Company also controls 67,164 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an indicated mineral resource at the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed by Dr. Tom McCandless, Ph.D, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Mountain Province and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

