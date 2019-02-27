

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) announced it has proposed to the board of Versum Materials, Inc. that Merck should acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Versum for $48 per share or an enterprise value of $5.9 billion in an all-cash transaction. Versum is a Delaware corporation based in Tempe, Arizona, United States of America.



Merck said the company is prepared to proceed immediately to due diligence and negotiations and to quickly agree to a merger agreement.



Merck stated that, through the acquisition, the company would further strengthen its position as a supplier for electronic materials.



