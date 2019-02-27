Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores, S.A. has been admitted as GCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of the 27th of February, 2019. From this date Credit Suisse Securities Sociedad de Valores, S.A. is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID is CSV. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander on telephone +447785616500. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=711459