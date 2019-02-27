

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence fell to its weakest level in two and half years in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence fell to 15.5 in February from 17.2 in January. The latest reading was the weakest since September 2016, when the score was 14.4.



Households' expectations of their personal as well as the country's economic situation weakened, while the their fears of unemployment decreased in February. The index measuring consumers' saving possibilities remained steady and very strong.



Another survey report released by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed that the business confidence of Finnish manufacturing companies fell to minus 2 in February from 4 in January.



The latest reading was the weakest since November 2016, when the score was minus 4.



Confidence in the construction sector and retail trade weakened in February, while the morale improved in the services sector.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX