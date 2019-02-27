North American Hemp-CBD Imports and Exports Projected to Jump

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent reports that projected the CBD markets will hit $22 billion by 2022 also predict that the world CBD markets could outpace marijuana… or recreational cannabis. This is not only good news for North American cannabis companies regarding domestic sales, but also for international sales. North American companies will become players in the worldwide import and export markets as well. A recent publication by an industry insider recently said: " The international Hemp import / export business while young, is poised to BOOM in the United States . At the present date, importation of Hemp products consists mostly of CBD isolate for two important reasons. The first reason is CBD isolate is a price dense product. When considering the S&H costs of moving a product, something of substantial size like biomass comes with logistical challenges. While biomass is generally is worth .10 - .20 cents per gram, CBD isolate market price is around $7.5/ gram, 50x more price dense per volume." Active companies in the cannabis industry includes: CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA), The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTC: OGRMF), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (OTC: NXTTF).

The Kush article continued: "At the present date, importation of Hemp products consists mostly of CBD isolate (because) CBD isolate is a price dense product. When considering the S&H costs of moving a product, something of substantial size like biomass comes with logistical challenges. In the future, (they) believe that there will be two main markets for exportation, CBD isolate and CBD distillate due to the high value density of CBD. This is because the USA is poised to become an agricultural power in Hemp, and industrialization will create an opportunity for the USA to become a worldwide hub for CBD. While flower quality Hemp will still be an export, the size of this market will be substantially smaller.



CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) BREAKING NEWS: CROP announced today it has entered into a purchase and sales agreement with World Farms Corp. to divest its interests in CROP Jamaica and XHemplar S.R.L in Italy for CAD$2,000,000 worth of equity in World Farms Corp.

CROP will be retained as advisors in relation to research and development in plant science. The investment comprises of 10,000,000 common shares in World Farms Corp ('WFC'). and represents a 19% ownership interest in WFC for CROP. The XHemplar S.R.L joint venture facility covers 87,120 square feet. CROP and XHemplar have been working with Italian agencies to import new and unique, high CBD genetics that are expected to command premium prices.

CROP JAMAICA has a five-acre property for the cultivation and extraction of cannabis. The principal local partner is Greg Douglas. During April to November 2017, Douglas was seconded to Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) as their CEO. While there he issued the first commercial licenses.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "CROP has divested itself of these two international operations so that management can remain entirely focused on the expanding US operations while retaining a passive but strategic investment in an internationaly focused player offering CROP shareholders additional exposure to WFC's global growth. The company has invested approximately $100,000 between the two projects. This represents a 2,000% return on investment for CROP and its stakeholders.

"The passing of the US Farm Bill in December 2018 has been a total game changer in terms of the vast opportunities opening up right now in the US. We firmly believe in striking while the iron's hot right now on our US doorstep while maintaining exposure to infantile global opportunities." Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-crop/

Additional cannabis industry related developments from around the markets:



Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) (TSX: APHA) On February 26, the company announced a worldwide license agreement with Manna Molecular Science, LLC ("Manna"), producers of state-of-the-art cannabis transdermal patches. Leveraging Manna's established formulations, equipment and processes, Aphria will produce and sell patches containing cannabis oils for its established suite of medical and adult-use brands. "As we continue to expand its use from product to ingredient, we are excited to offer innovative new ways for consumers to interact with cannabis," said Jakob Ripshtein, President of Aphria. "As a company at the forefront of cannabis innovation, Manna Molecular Science will be an important strategic partner for Aphria. Like us, they are committed to making safe, high-quality cannabis products available to a wide array of global consumers."

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD.TO) (OTCQX: TGODF) recently provided a detailed update on its Jamaican partner Epican Medicinals Ltd. ("Epican"). In June 2018, TGOD purchased 49.18% interest in Epican, a fully integrated Jamaican cannabis company with cultivation, extraction, manufacturing and retail distribution licenses. Significant progress has been made towards expanding cultivation, opening additional retail dispensaries, and establishing a leadership position in Jamaica's robust medical cannabis market.

"We have made incredible progress in Jamaica over the past 8 months," commented Brian Athaide, Director and CEO of TGOD. "We plan to continue opening stores throughout the country, increasing productive capacity, and expanding our leadership in Jamaica. As Trelawny comes online in phases, we will accelerate production to meet growing demand within Jamaica and export product through TGOD's distribution channels in Mexico and beyond."

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTCQX: OGRMF) recently announced it has signed a letter of intent with the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC). This agreement solidifies the Company's position as a true national player in Canada's legal adult use recreational cannabis marketplace. Organigram now has distribution in place for all ten Canadian provinces. "Organigram's growth strategy has always focused on establishing a strong national footprint and building our brand presence with the Edison Cannabis line nationally," says Greg Engel, Organigram's Chief Executive Officer.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N.V) (OTCQB: NXTTF) recently announced that it has reached a mutually agreed upon settlement with Sean Dollinger resulting in Mr. Dollinger entering into an advisory relationship with Namaste providing transition support to the Company to ensure the best interests of the business and stakeholders are met (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Mr. Dollinger has withdrawn his previously announced legal application against the Company and has agreed to step down from all formal roles with the Company, including as a director, which will also enable him to spend more time with his young family and pursue other opportunities. Meni Morim remains Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Namaste.

