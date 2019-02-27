

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IFPI, the organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, named Drake the world's best-selling recording artist of 2018.



This is the second time that the Canadian rapper is winning the prestigious title, his first being in 2016.



It was the global success of his fifth album, 'Scorpion', that boosted Drake's sales record.



Drake's 25-track double album broke multiple global records in its first week of release in June 2018.



Scorpion was the first album to reach one billion streams across all platforms worldwide. According to Apple Music, the album ranked No. 1 in 92 countries.



'God's Plan', a track from the album that was released in January, broke first-day streaming records on Spotify and Apple with over 14 million streams.



Aubrey Drake Graham, who is also an actor and entrepreneur, has dual-citizenship of the United States and Canada.



IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award is an authoritative accolade that reflects an artist's worldwide success across digital and physical music formats, from streams to vinyl.



'Drake has had an incredible, record-breaking year, one that is more than worthy of the title of Global Recording Artist of the Year,' according to Frances Moore, chief executive of IFPI.



South Korean seven-piece boy-band BTS took second place on IFPI's list after the massive global success of their album 'Love Yourself Tear', released in May 2018, and 'Love Yourself Answer', released in August.



Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Eminem, Queen, Imagine Dragons, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars are the other artists in the following ranks in the Top Ten list.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX