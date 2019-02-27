Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - BioPorto Diagnostics: BioPorto has reported revenue of DKK26.0m for 2018. The company's main strategic objective is the development and approval of The NGAL Test, but its ongoing sales of research products provide insight into future markets for the test. In particular, the company reported DKK9.2m in sales of the test for research purposes, an increase of 41% globally and 80% in the US. This demonstrates increased traction and appreciation of NGAL as an important biomarker for acute kidney injury (AKI).ISIN: DK0011048619

