Lundbeck Selects Reaxys and Reaxys Medicinal Chemistry to Improve Internal and External Data Integration and Access

Big Data project will create comprehensive database of chemistry and bioactivity related content to help increase the visibility, reusability and actionability of existing information

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, announced today that Lundbeck, the global pharmaceutical company specializing in brain diseases has selected Elsevier's Reaxys and Reaxys Medicinal Chemistry (RMC) to support the ambitions of its research organization and accelerate data sharing and mining.

The current implementation will provide Lundbeck scientists with integrated access to vital chemical and biological information from the Reaxys and RMC databases, as well as internal Lundbeck data from a single, seamless interface. Both organizations have committed for multiple years and envision projects involving procurement and inventory solution integration, predictive modelling and analytical solutions helping researchers to accelerate their work.

"Our goal is to develop therapies for complex brain diseases," said Ludovic Tranholm Otterbein, Director Research Informatics & Operations at Lundbeck. "To achieve this, we need to further refine our analytical capabilities around drug discovery and get even more value from our existing data by reusing information we've generated over the years. The challenge has been to break down our internal data siloes and increase data interoperability so that this could become a reality."

Life science companies today are struggling with the question of how to manage the vast amounts of data they are generating. The fragmented nature of life sciences R&D - which often involves having dozens of labs with hundreds of scientists scattered across different geographies - can make it very difficult for firms to know what experiments have already been conducted. As a result, researchers frequently end up unnecessarily duplicating experiments already done by their colleagues. Even when experimental data is captured by ELNs or LIMS, this information is not often available to other research teams, leading to wasted time and resources.

"All pharma companies know that data is the lifeblood of research, the challenge they have is ensuring that they can navigate that data to meaningfully apply it," said Cameron Ross, Managing Director, Life Science Solutions, Elsevier. "They need intuitive tools which enable them to understand the essence of large datasets, so that they can apply the new knowledge to find better cures. We've drawn on our decades of experience with data management and taxonomies to develop solutions to make the lives of researchers as easy as possible and help them spend less time searching and more time innovating.

"Our project with Lundbeck also involves working together to integrate Reaxys solutions into its existing research ecosystem. This means not just providing out-of-the-box technical support but the right customizations and hands-on experience as well so that researchers can get optimal value out of the data."

Reaxys retrieves literature, compound properties and chemical reaction data faster than any other solution and, together with RMC, offers pharma companies a 'one-stop shop' chemistry ecosystem thanks to its integration capabilities, innovative APIs, and bioactivity data. The Reaxys platform contains over 240 years of unparalleled chemistry content, including: 119 million organic, inorganic and organometallic compounds; 46 million chemical reactions; 500 million published experimental facts; 16,000 chemistry related periodicals; Asian, European and US patents; and six indexing sources for a cross-disciplinary view of chemistry. RMC offers access to data from a vast repository of peer-reviewed journal articles and patents and is interoperable with Reaxys.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S (LUN.CO, LUN DC, HLUYY) is a global pharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases. For more than 70 years, we have been at the forefront of neuroscience research. We are tirelessly dedicated to restoring brain health, so every person can be their best.

An estimated 700 million people worldwide are living with brain diseases and far too many suffer due to inadequate treatment, discrimination, a reduced number of working days, early retirement and other unnecessary consequences. Every day, we strive for improved treatment and a better life for people living with brain diseases - we call this Progress in Mind. Read more at www.lundbeck.com/global/about-us/progress-in-mind.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Christopher Capot, Global Communications

+1-917-704-5174

c.capot@elsevier.com